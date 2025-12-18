Altaris Business Awards Announces the Winners of the 2025 Real Estate Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Real Estate Awards , recognising businesses and professionals demonstrating strong leadership, service quality and commitment across the real estate sector.This year’s awards highlight organisations that have shown consistency, professionalism and a people-focused approach in residential sales, lettings, leadership and agency management. The recipients reflect a broad range of expertise within the industry, from independent agencies delivering personalised service to specialist providers supporting the operational strength of real estate businesses.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Real Estate Awards Winners• Bell & Co Estates Ltd – Best Residential Real Estate Agency• Kath Wells – Best Rental Agency• KPJ Property Services – Real Estate Agency of the Year• The Virtual Assistant Company TVAC Ltd – Real Estate Leadership Award• House Fox – Best Sales Real Estate AgencyAltaris Business Awards 2025 Real Estate Awards Finalists• Bell & Co Estates Ltd – Real Estate Agency of the Year• Kath Wells – Best Sales Real Estate Agency• KPJ Property Services – Best Rental Agency• House Fox – Best Residential Real Estate Agency• Koch Immobilien – Real Estate Leadership AwardRecognising Professional Standards Across Real EstateThe 2025 Real Estate Awards reflect the continued importance of trust, accountability and adaptability within the property sector. This year’s winners and finalists have demonstrated an ability to deliver reliable outcomes for clients while responding to changing market conditions with clarity and professionalism. Their work highlights the value of strong leadership, operational resilience and community-focused service in real estate.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements. Their recognition in this year’s programme reflects a commitment to high standards and meaningful contribution within the real estate industry.

