Altaris Business Awards Announces the Winners of the 2025 Fintech Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altaris Business Awards is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Fintech Awards , recognising organisations that are delivering practical innovation, measurable growth and leadership across the global financial technology landscape.This year’s awards highlight businesses operating at the intersection of technology, regulation and financial services, addressing real-world challenges through scalable platforms, specialist expertise and forward-looking solutions. From regulatory reporting and compliance to cross-border payments and merchant services, the 2025 recipients reflect the breadth and maturity of today’s fintech sector. Their work demonstrates a clear focus on operational resilience, responsible growth and long-term value creation, both for clients and the wider financial ecosystem.Altaris Business Awards 2025 Fintech Awards Winners• Ruleguard – Fintech Leader of the Year• REGnosys – Fintech Innovation Award• Neo – Fintech Business of the Year• DNYC Ltd – Rising Star Award• myPOS Partners Ltd – Business Growth AwardAltaris Business Awards 2025 Fintech Awards Finalists• REGnosys – Fintech Business of the Year• DNYC Ltd – Fintech Leader of the Year• myPOS Partners Ltd – Rising Star Award• Mesh Pay – Fintech Innovation AwardRecognising Progress and Practical Innovation in FintechThe 2025 Fintech Awards celebrate organisations that are responding to increasing regulatory complexity, evolving customer expectations and rapid technological change with clarity and purpose. These businesses have demonstrated how focused innovation, collaboration and specialist knowledge can translate into tangible outcomes, whether through improved compliance, streamlined payments or scalable growth strategies.Altaris Business Awards congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements. Their contributions reflect the continued evolution of fintech as a critical enabler of modern financial services, supporting businesses and institutions as they adapt to an increasingly interconnected and regulated global market.

