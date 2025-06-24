Red Rock Branding Wins 3 TITAN Health Awards for Campaign Transforming Mental Health Awareness in New Orleans

2025 TITAN Health Awards: Season 1 Gold Winner: CALM CALM - Community Engagement by Red Rock Branding

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Health Awards has officially announced the 2025 winners for its first season, honoring outstanding achievements in healthcare marketing, advertising, and creative communications. This year’s competition received hundreds of entries from over 25 countries, showcasing the creative strategies, engaging campaigns and innovative ideas that are connecting healthcare brands and professionals with their audiences.

With submissions from leading healthcare agencies, in-house marketing teams, digital strategists, and creative professionals, the TITAN Health Awards reflects the ongoing transformation in healthcare communications. Among this season’s winners is Red Rock Branding, a mission-driven virtual agency based in New Haven, Connecticut, honored for its impactful work on CALM – Change the Narrative Surrounding Psychosis.

This recognition builds on their success in the 2024 TITAN Awards, where the same campaign also received multiple honors.

The campaign was developed in response to the urgent need for early intervention in psychosis, a condition that affects approximately 3% of the population. With goals of reducing stigma, increasing community awareness, and shortening the Duration of Untreated Psychosis (DUP), Red Rock created a comprehensive campaign that merged strategic branding with compassion-driven messaging.

“It’s an honor to receive three 2025 TITAN Awards for our CALM Epic-NOLA campaign,” says Glen McDermott, Founder and CEO of Red Rock Branding. “We’re proud to create purpose-driven work that delivers bold, resonant messaging—helping individuals and their loved ones access early treatment for psychosis in the New Orleans community.”

The campaign's measurable success includes:

1. A reduction in DUP among target groups

2. Growth in local awareness and community support

3. Strong fundraising results through key events like IMM

By aligning their branding with clear purpose, Red Rock brought clarity and visibility to an often-misunderstood condition, allowing CALM to reach those in need with effectiveness.

The Evaluation Process

Each entry was evaluated by a distinguished panel of marketing executives, creative directors, digital strategists and industry professionals specializing in healthcare, ensuring an impartial selection process. The Grand Jury Panel, consisting of Tiago do Vale (Portugal), Katia Levit (Turkey), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Viswakanth Makutam (United States), and many others brought decades of experience in healthcare advertising, marketing and communications, recognizing that Red Rock’s campaign stood out for its originality, strategic focus, and demonstrated impact.

Notable Achievement in the 2025 TITAN Health Awards:

1. Marketing Campaign - Branding Strategy Campaign

2. Marketing Campaign - Communications Campaign

3. Marketing Campaign - Integrated Marketing Campaign

“Winning in the TITAN Health Awards is an achievement that reflects lasting influence these campaigns have on the healthcare industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Red Rock Branding has delivered compelling marketing initiatives, making information more accessible, engagement more meaningful, and trust more tangible. We are proud to celebrate their success and the impact they bring to the entire industry.”

For further information, please contact Jennifer Carmichael of Red Rock Branding at jennifer@redrockbranding.com or visit https://redrockbranding.com/.

About Red Rock Branding

Red Rock is a creative marketing agency that builds brands with purpose and drives business for social good. The agency partners with mission-focused organizations to align identity with impact, applying corporate-level marketing strategies to nonprofits, healthcare initiatives, and socially responsible businesses. Through empathy, authenticity, and strategic clarity, Red Rock helps clients scale their message and reach the audiences that matter most.

