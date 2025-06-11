Employment and Labour hosts policy dialogue sessions on employment of persons with disabilities, 12 to 13 Jun

The Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE), an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour, invites you to cover a pivotal two-day policy dialogue session focused on “Transitioning of persons with disabilities into employment.” This event aims to foster discussions and contribute to the development of a national policy framework that will significantly improve the employment opportunities for persons with disabilities in South Africa.

These sessions will bring together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Department of Basic Education (DBE), Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), National Treasury, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD), EU diplomats, employer organisations, Organisations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), and various NGOs. The dialogue will explore strategies for creating career pathways, addressing misconceptions, and leveraging existing initiatives like Supported Employment Enterprises (SEE) to empower persons with disabilities.

The event will include:

Limited one-on-one interview opportunities with principals and key speakers (arranged upon request)

Photography and videography access to key sessions and delegate interactions

Insights into the social impact of SEE and the quality of products made by persons with disabilities

Date: Thursday, 12 June 2025 – Friday, 13 June 2025

Time: 12:00 – 14:00

Venue: Southern Sun, Arcadia, Pretoria

Theme: Breaking barriers and sharing economic opportunities for persons with disabilities

Your presence and coverage are vital in raising public awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the job market and the collective efforts to build a more inclusive and equitable society.

Accreditation:

Please RSVP your attendance and provide details of your media house and the journalist(s)/crew attending by 11 June 2025 to ensure smooth accreditation.

For RSVP, please contact:

Unarine Ramaru

Cell: 072 137 6471

E-mail: Unarine.ramaru@labour.gov.za

Enquiries:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

