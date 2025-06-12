Pesti Group Launches The Pesti Media Universe — The First On-Demand Media Marketplace for the Supply Chain Industry

The new self-serve platform makes it easy for companies to access media support. The accessibility shows how committed the Pesti Group is to telling real, impactful supply chain stories the right way” — Grace Sharkey

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pesti Group , the world’s leading publicist for Shipping, Supply Chain, and Logistics, is proud to officially launch The Pesti Media Universe (PMU), the industry’s first-ever self-serve platform that lets users shop for media placements on-demand — according to their budget, reach, and topic.The PMU is designed for internal marketing and public relations teams, as well as external PR agencies that want guaranteed media visibility for their clients without the burden of traditional PR pitches.Businesses, from tight-budget startups to established enterprises, ready to scale their marketing and PR programs smarter and for less, will find guaranteed media placements as and when they need them.Users can create an account for free, browse real-time media opportunities from vetted outlets, and purchase only what they need — with no contracts, no gatekeepers, and no monthly minimums.“Until now, access to media has largely been controlled by gatekeepers, agencies and retainer models,” said Charlie Pesti, founder of The Pesti Group. “The Pesti Media Universe breaks down those walls. This is PR built for how brands actually operate today.”The platform allows users to filter opportunities by outlet, topic, region, reach, and price — a level of flexibility and control that’s never before been available in the logistics and supply chain marketing and public relations space.Key Features:----------------⦿ Curated media opportunities from verified publications⦿ Filter by price, audience size, topic, and outlet⦿ Transparent, pay-as-you-go model — no subscriptions⦿ Available globally to users in any region or time zone⦿ Built specifically for the supply chain, shipping, and logistics industries“During my years covering the freight and logistics industry at FreightWaves, I worked with countless PR teams, but few understood the complexity of this space like The Pesti Group. Logistics isn’t just hard to explain, it’s hard to even get right. But Charlie and his team have consistently nailed it, creating content that’s not only accurate, but genuinely compelling,” said Grace Sharkey, former FreightWaves reporter, currently serving as the Senior Manager of PR and Comms for Orderful. “Their new self-serve platform makes it even easier for companies to access media support, and that accessibility shows just how committed they are to telling real, impactful supply chain stories the right way.”To create a free account and explore the platform, visit the PMU page

