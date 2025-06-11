ATS Group Announces New Chairman for ATS Technic, Captain Jon D. Alexander

Captain Alexander Announced as Chairman of ATS Technic

Captain Alexander brings five decades of international military and civil aviation experience

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Technic, a leading independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization for MRO services and technical expertise, announced today that Captain Jon D. Alexander will join the team as Chairman of the Board. His nearly five decades of international aviation experience and distinguished career in both military and civil aviation will bring a high level of dedication and expertise to ATS Technic, enhancing both operational capabilities and service offerings.Captain Alexander most notably served in the Private Aviation Center for the United Arab Emirates, ensuring the safe transport of the Senior Emirati officials, and high-ranking foreign dignitaries. In recognition of his service, he was granted Emirati citizenship in 2023, a rare distinction bestowed by the nation’s leadership.A seasoned pilot with 13,300 flight hours, Captain Alexander has knowledge of both fixed and rotary-wing aircraft operating in Global airspace and for the last two decades in Middle East airspaces. He has held multiple leadership roles, including Chief Pilot, Director of Aviation, and Standardization Instructor Pilot for elite, high-profile aviation entities around the world, to which he brought operational success.“I am honored to join ATS Technic, a company known for its dedication to operational excellence and its leadership in MRO services,” said Captain Alexander. “Safety, trust, and continuous improvement are core principles that will guide us as we expand our offerings and deliver the highest standards of service to our clients around the world.”Captain Alexander will provide expert oversight as ATS Technic expands its global presence and trusted service capabilities for airlines and private operators worldwide. His direct flying experience, time spent instructing safety protocols, and executive management skills will be fundamental in driving innovation and expansion while maintaining the company’s commitment to compliance, trust, and safe flying.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.