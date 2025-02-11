ATS Aviation and Aviation Component Solutions Inc. Sign Exclusive Distribution Agreement
EINPresswire.com/ -- ATS Aviation, a leading provider of aviation parts and components, and Aviation Component Solutions Inc. (ACS), a leading supplier of OEM alternative parts, signed an exclusive distribution agreement in the Middle East. This agreement enhances services available to ATS Aviation’s regional customers and broadens ACS’s footprint in the Middle East.
Under the agreement, ATS Aviation is the exclusive distributor of high-quality aircraft parts and components from ACS in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.
Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Aviation will be able to offer ACS’s advanced product lines to airlines and operators in these markets, enhancing their fleet capabilities and operational efficiency. This partnership also significantly expands ACS’s footprint in the Middle East, enabling the company to offer its high-quality, OEM alternative components to a broader range of airlines and operators.
“ACS produces a wide range of parts and components known for performance and reliability,” said Mahdi Al-Tahaineh, founder of ATS Group. “This collaboration strengthens our position as the region’s leading provider of aircraft parts and components, aligning with our mission to provide reliable, cost-effective, and innovative solutions that keep our customers’ fleets running smoothly.”
“ACS looks forward to working together with ATS and building a very successful partnership. Together these two companies share a common goal to expand aircraft part offerings in the region and maximize the potential it brings with the Airline expansion plans in the Middle East.” said Mike Wilson EMEA Sales Director who will be working with the ATS team.
This announcement comes as ATS Group accelerates its global service offerings, following a recent rebrand that positions the company for even greater impact. With ATS Aviation as the cornerstone, ATS Group also includes ATS Technic, the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, and ATS Medical, a trusted provider of high-quality medical devices and solutions, all leveraging the ATS network to deliver exceptional value.
The agreement was announced in February 2025 at the MRO Middle East, the largest MRO in the region, held in ATS Group’s headquarters city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
About ATS Aviation
ATS Aviation provides world-class aviation parts, aircraft solutions, and engine leasing services. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with offices across the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, ATS Aviation has built a reputation for reliability and service excellence since its founding in 2003. The company specializes in sourcing hard-to-find aircraft components, offering comprehensive solutions to keep customers’ fleets in the air—no matter the challenge.
For more information, visit www.atsaviation.com.
About Aviation Component Solutions (ACS)
Aviation Component Solutions (ACS) is a leading provider of FAA-approved Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) parts for commercial and regional aircraft, including Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer, Fokker, and Saab models. ACS specializes in the design, certification, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality alternative parts for airframe and engine components.
Committed to innovation and value, ACS leverages advanced data management technology and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions to deliver cost-effective, high-performance parts with next-day delivery options. With over 1,000 PMA-approved parts and a global reach spanning more than 50 countries, ACS ensures superior quality control through rigorous testing, functional analysis, and partnerships with top materials laboratories.
For more information, visit www.acs-parts.com.
ATS Group
+971 4 595 3444
Media@atsaviation.com
