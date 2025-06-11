Spider Labs Launches Beta Version of 'Spider AF SiteScan'
Spider Labs launches beta of SiteScan, a tool that detects and controls risky third-party scripts to boost web security, UX, and marketing insight.TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spider Labs Inc. today announced the beta release of Spider AF SiteScan, a next-generation client-side security solution that detects, visualizes, and manages third-party scripts embedded on websites. Built to support both security and marketing operations, SiteScan helps businesses mitigate operational risks while improving site performance and user experience.
THE GROWING CHALLENGE OF MANAGING SCRIPTS
Modern websites often depend on external scripts—commonly delivered via platforms like Google Tag Manager—for ad measurement, analytics, and conversion tracking. However, this convenience brings critical risks: reduced site speed, unauthorized data capture, and compliance exposure.
With the full enforcement of PCI DSS 4.0.1 in March 2025, client-side script monitoring is now a formal requirement (Sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1). Spider Labs developed SiteScan to address this evolving landscape, offering a proactive solution that closes visibility gaps and strengthens security without compromising marketing flexibility.
KEY FEATURES OF SPIDER AF SiteScan (BETA):
- Script Transparency & Control
Gain full visibility into all third-party scripts and allow only approved ones to run.
- Script Risk Scoring
Automatically evaluate risk level of newly detected scripts and recommend appropriate actions.
- Page-Level Performance Analysis
Identify loading delays caused by specific pages or tags, and visualize clear steps for improvement.
- Automated SEO & UX Scoring
Quantify the impact of optimizations, streamline reporting, and facilitate internal alignment.
COMING SOON: ADVANCED CAPABILITIES
Future updates to SiteScan will include enhanced compliance and control features currently under development:
- Script Load Speed & Frequency Visualization
Instantly identifies which scripts are delaying page rendering to support UX optimization efforts.
- Zero Trust Script Management
Enables script version control, hash verification, and fine-grained input restrictions—key components of Zero Trust security architecture.
- Automated Compliance Logging
Will support audit-ready exports aligned with PCI DSS 4.0.1, GDPR, and more.
- Developer-Light Setup
Designed for quick implementation with minimal developer resources, plus a user-friendly UI to support non-technical users.
EMPOWERING MARKETERS WITH SECURITY AND VISIBILITY
SiteScan goes beyond protecting websites; it equips marketers with data and tools to optimize performance and resolve long-standing issues:
- Mismatch Between Ad Reports and Analytics
SiteScan identifies duplicate or tampered scripts that can cause data discrepancies.
- Unclear Causes of Slow Landing Pages
Detects performance lags at the page or script level, replacing guesswork with measurable insights.
- Difficulty Proving Optimization ROI to Stakeholders
Automatically generates SEO and UX performance scores that make improvements easy to demonstrate.
- Script Management Without Engineering Help (Coming Soon)
A marketer-friendly UI will allow team members to view, approve, and manage scripts independently.
EARLY FEEDBACK FROM INTERNAL TEAMS
Marketing Team:
"We used to miss tracking data because of script errors that took hours to debug. With SiteScan, we can instantly visualize all activity—it’s a game changer for avoiding costly mistakes."
Corporate IT:
"Before, no one knew who had added which scripts. Now, SiteScan provides continuous visibility and alerting, even for non-engineers."
Security Team:
"Manual script reviews weren’t scalable. SiteScan detects changes in real time, so we can prioritize real threats."
For more details on Spider AF SiteScan, visit:
🔗https://spideraf.com/spider-sitescan-beta
About Spider Labs Inc.
Spider Labs is an anti-fraud technology company dedicated to creating a safer, fraud-free digital environment through automation. Its flagship platform, Spider AF, offers advanced protection against click fraud, fake leads, affiliate abuse, and other threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Spider Labs supports clients around the world in maintaining transparent, secure, and high-performance web ecosystems.
Company Name: Spider Labs Inc.
Headquarters: 4F, Minami Aoyama ST Bldg, 7-10-3 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062
CEO: Satoko Otsuki
Founded: April 2011
Business Activities: Development and distribution of the Spider AF anti-fraud platform; data science consulting; fraud protection solutions for resale, affiliate abuse, and fake leads.
Website: https://spideraf.com
