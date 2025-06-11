Spider Labs Launches Beta Version of 'Spider AF SiteScan'

New Tool Automatically Detects and Controls Risky Third-Party Scripts — Empowering Both Security and Marketing Teams

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spider Labs Inc. today announced the beta release of Spider AF SiteScan, a next-generation client-side security solution that detects, visualizes, and manages third-party scripts embedded on websites. Built to support both security and marketing operations, SiteScan helps businesses mitigate operational risks while improving site performance and user experience.THE GROWING CHALLENGE OF MANAGING SCRIPTSModern websites often depend on external scripts—commonly delivered via platforms like Google Tag Manager—for ad measurement, analytics, and conversion tracking. However, this convenience brings critical risks: reduced site speed, unauthorized data capture, and compliance exposure.With the full enforcement of PCI DSS 4.0.1 in March 2025, client-side script monitoring is now a formal requirement (Sections 6.4.3 and 11.6.1). Spider Labs developed SiteScan to address this evolving landscape, offering a proactive solution that closes visibility gaps and strengthens security without compromising marketing flexibility.KEY FEATURES OF SPIDER AF SiteScan (BETA):- Script Transparency & ControlGain full visibility into all third-party scripts and allow only approved ones to run.- Script Risk ScoringAutomatically evaluate risk level of newly detected scripts and recommend appropriate actions.- Page-Level Performance AnalysisIdentify loading delays caused by specific pages or tags, and visualize clear steps for improvement.- Automated SEO & UX ScoringQuantify the impact of optimizations, streamline reporting, and facilitate internal alignment.COMING SOON: ADVANCED CAPABILITIESFuture updates to SiteScan will include enhanced compliance and control features currently under development:- Script Load Speed & Frequency VisualizationInstantly identifies which scripts are delaying page rendering to support UX optimization efforts.- Zero Trust Script ManagementEnables script version control, hash verification, and fine-grained input restrictions—key components of Zero Trust security architecture.- Automated Compliance LoggingWill support audit-ready exports aligned with PCI DSS 4.0.1, GDPR, and more.- Developer-Light SetupDesigned for quick implementation with minimal developer resources, plus a user-friendly UI to support non-technical users.EMPOWERING MARKETERS WITH SECURITY AND VISIBILITYSiteScan goes beyond protecting websites; it equips marketers with data and tools to optimize performance and resolve long-standing issues:- Mismatch Between Ad Reports and AnalyticsSiteScan identifies duplicate or tampered scripts that can cause data discrepancies.- Unclear Causes of Slow Landing PagesDetects performance lags at the page or script level, replacing guesswork with measurable insights.- Difficulty Proving Optimization ROI to StakeholdersAutomatically generates SEO and UX performance scores that make improvements easy to demonstrate.- Script Management Without Engineering Help (Coming Soon)A marketer-friendly UI will allow team members to view, approve, and manage scripts independently.EARLY FEEDBACK FROM INTERNAL TEAMSMarketing Team:"We used to miss tracking data because of script errors that took hours to debug. With SiteScan, we can instantly visualize all activity—it’s a game changer for avoiding costly mistakes."Corporate IT:"Before, no one knew who had added which scripts. Now, SiteScan provides continuous visibility and alerting, even for non-engineers."Security Team:"Manual script reviews weren’t scalable. SiteScan detects changes in real time, so we can prioritize real threats."For more details on Spider AF SiteScan, visit:About Spider Labs Inc.Spider Labs is an anti-fraud technology company dedicated to creating a safer, fraud-free digital environment through automation. Its flagship platform, Spider AF, offers advanced protection against click fraud, fake leads, affiliate abuse, and other threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Spider Labs supports clients around the world in maintaining transparent, secure, and high-performance web ecosystems.Company Name: Spider Labs Inc.Headquarters: 4F, Minami Aoyama ST Bldg, 7-10-3 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-0062CEO: Satoko OtsukiFounded: April 2011Business Activities: Development and distribution of the Spider AF anti-fraud platform; data science consulting; fraud protection solutions for resale, affiliate abuse, and fake leads.Website: https://spideraf.com

