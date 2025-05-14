Spider Labs Releases 2025 Ad Fraud Report: Estimated Global Losses Surpass $37.7 Billion

Global Digital Ad Fraud Losses Top $37.7 Billion in 2024 in Spider Labs' latest report

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spider Labs Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Satoko Otsuki) has released its 2025 Ad Fraud Report (Full-Year Edition), revealing that estimated global losses from digital ad fraud exceeded 37.7 billion US dollars in 2024. The report is based on traffic data analyzed through Spider AF, the company’s proprietary ad fraud prevention tool, covering trends, damages, and countermeasures across seven countries.What Is Ad Fraud?Ad fraud refers to deceptive practices that simulate ad impressions, clicks, or conversions to drain advertising budgets. These schemes, increasingly driven by AI and bots, distort ad effectiveness and mislead marketing decisions.Background of the ReportSpider Labs, a cybersecurity company founded in Japan, developed Spider AF to help protect the integrity of digital advertising. By leveraging advanced analytics and big data, the company continues to investigate the evolving nature of ad fraud.Recent years have seen an increase in sophisticated fraud tactics, including generative AI and underground "dark job" schemes. Regulatory efforts are also gaining momentum: the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) took full effect in February 2024, requiring complete transparency in advertising. In the United States, the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) reported that only 43.9 percent of ad spend actually reaches consumers.This report aims to clarify the shifting global landscape of ad fraud and accelerate industry understanding and prevention efforts.Summary of Key Findings:- Approximately 5.1 percent of programmatic ads were fraudulent in 2024.- Estimated global economic damage due to ad fraud reached 37.7 billion US dollars.The Fake Lead Problem: A Threat to CVR and ROISpider Labs’ analysis revealed that conversion rates (CVR) from valid clicks were roughly twice as high as those from invalid clicks. The report explains how fake leads, which consume time without generating revenue, continue to be a major problem. It includes a case study where Spider AF’s Fake Lead Protection successfully blocked fraudulent leads, lowering cost-per-click and improving ROI.The MFA Site Problem: When Ad Spend Doesn’t ConvertThe report also addresses the issue of Made-for-Advertising (MFA) sites that consume budgets without driving conversions. Spider AF detected more than 72 million ad impressions and over 550,000 US dollars in ad spend lost to MFA traffic. A documented case shows how one client reduced fake lead rates from 65 percent to below 10 percent through intervention.Topics Covered in the Full Report- Year-over-year trends in ad fraud damage and invalid click breakdowns- Industry rankings by ad fraud exposure- Fraud techniques using P-MAX and black-market schemes- Invalid click comparisons between paid and organic traffic- Case studies from Spider AF clients showing performance improvementsDownload the Full Report for Free:Free Ad Fraud Diagnostic Campaign:Spider AF is currently offering a free diagnostic service for ad fraud and brand safety.Apply here: https://spideraf.com/sign-up Report Overview:Title: 2025 Ad Fraud Report (Full-Year Edition)Publisher: Spider Labs Inc.Target Data: Advertising traffic monitored by Spider AFTotal Click Volume: 4.1 billion clicksAnalysis Period: January 1, 2024 – December 31, 2024Methodology: Internal proprietary database analysisAbout Spider AF：Spider AF is a tag-based anti-ad fraud solution that detects and blocks fraudulent activity in real time. As ad fraud can consume up to 50 percent of ad budgets, consistent monitoring is essential. Since launch, Spider AF has been adopted by ad networks, agencies, and advertisers.About Spider Labs Inc. :Company Name: Spider Labs Inc.Head Office: 4F, Minami Aoyama ST Building, 7-10-3 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku, TokyoCEO: Satoko OtsukiEstablished: April 2011Website: https://spideraf.com/ Business Areas:- Planning, development, operation, and sales of Spider AF- Data science consulting- Anti-fraud solutions for resale, fake leads, affiliate abuse, and more

