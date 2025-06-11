Mattermost Names James Mullins as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC

Proven sales leader brings over 30 years of technology sales experience to drive Mattermost's global growth strategy

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, Inc., the trusted leader in secure, real-time collaboration and workflow solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of James Mullins as Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. Mullins brings more than three decades of experience in technology sales leadership, with a proven track record of driving global sales growth and developing strategic market initiatives.

"James' extensive experience in scaling sales organizations and his deep understanding of international markets make him the ideal leader to expand our presence across EMEA and APAC," said Dave Reardon, CRO at Mattermost. "His expertise in enterprise sales and proven ability to drive growth will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our global expansion and help more organizations enhance their secure collaboration capabilities."

Prior to joining Mattermost, Mullins led the business development function at Ripjar and KYC360, where he successfully implemented sales strategies that drove company growth.

Throughout his career, he has held senior sales leadership positions where he has built and led high-performing global sales teams from startup to scale-up phases.

"I'm thrilled to join Mattermost at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Mullins. "The demand for secure, flexible collaboration solutions continues to grow exponentially, particularly among technical teams and organizations with complex security and compliance requirements. I look forward to working with the Mattermost team to expand our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to customers across EMEA and APAC."

Mullins has successfully sold into multiple vertical markets including Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, Government, and Oil & Gas. His expertise in driving both sales and market development strategies has consistently delivered strong business results throughout his 30-year career in technology sales.

In his new role, Mullins will focus on accelerating Mattermost's growth strategy across EMEA and APAC regions, expanding the company's enterprise customer base, and strengthening strategic partnerships to enhance market presence.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the Intelligent Mission Environment that delivers secure chat operations and collaborative workflows for mission-critical work in defense, government, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 500s, our open core platform powers focused, adaptable, secure, resilient operations across the most demanding environments. The platform supports Mission Operations, DevSecOps, and Cyber Defense with secure messaging, file sharing, audio calling, screen sharing, workflow automation, and AI assistance—available in self-hosted and on-demand deployments from strategic partners. Built on an open source platform shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with the world’s top security experts to meet the most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com.

