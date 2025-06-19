From land acknowledgement to land action: hundreds choose to meaningfully recognize Indigenous lands

Lək̓ʷəŋən and W̱SÁNEĆ territories (Victoria, BC), June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Land is valuable, and so is the idea of home. From historic leafy homes in Saanich and Oak Bay, to new builds and condos in Victoria and Esquimalt, residents on the Island are acknowledging home and Indigenous land in a new way.

Working with First Nations across the CRD since June 2023, Reciprocity Trusts has supported over 300 homes, small businesses and events on the south island to make more than $165,000 in voluntary payments tied to the value of land. Led by Indigenous trustees from ten south island First Nations, the Trust supports ten beneficiary First Nations: T’Sou-ke, Esquimalt, Songhees, Tsartlip, Tsawout, Tseycum, Malahat, Pauquachin, Scia'new, and Pacheedaht.

Private property is a major ongoing impact on indigenous rights, especially in urban areas. reciprocitytrusts.ca helps residents and small businesses recognize their own place on Indigenous lands, and take responsibility for building their own relationships with home Nations.

“If I call an Indigenous territory home, I want to contribute to those Indigenous Nations who take care of it. I don’t have to rely on the government, it's something I can choose today because I’m just trying to deal with my backyard,” explains Craig Candler, Founder of Reciprocity Trusts.

To celebrate National Indigenous History Month & National Indigenous Peoples Day, Reciprocity Trusts (reciprocitytrusts.ca) invites everyone who lives, works and plays in the Capital Regional District (CRD) to join hundreds of others in choosing to make land acknowledgement more real by making regular reciprocity payments to host First Nations. By being a part of Reciprocity Trusts, we are working together to mend and uphold the original promise of the Douglas Treaties and decolonize our collective backyards.

In March of 2025 the South Island Indigenous Reciprocity Trust made its second distribution of funds to the ten First Nations whose lands now host the residents of the CRD. Guided by the Coast Salish principle of Naut’sa Mawt—working together with one heart and one mind—the Indigenous Trustees chose to share the funds equally among each of the ten First Nations. Each community is using the funds for Nation-identified priorities that support land, language, culture, and Nation-rebuilding, for example:

Lək̓wəŋən (Songhees) Nation is using the funds to support youth - elder mentorship programs operating out of their new youth centre, with the goal of supporting youth entering or reentering the workforce.

Xʷsepsəm (Esquimalt) Nation used funds to support their internal governance capacity building

SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout) Nation is putting the funds towards operating costs of their bighouse, the heart of their community's culture and wellbeing

MÁLEXEŁ (Malahat) Nation was able to complete the installation of a multi-sport mini pitch

Paaʔčiidʔatx̣ (Pacheedaht) Nation put their funds towards hosting a community feast to bring their membership together to share and practice culture.



SMOȻEŦET, Chief Abraham Pelkey, of the SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout) Nation, expressed, "This is not just a monetary contribution; it's a meaningful investment in mending the relationships between our communities."

"I am incredibly proud of the progress so far. Reciprocity Trusts is a concrete step we can all take. On National Indigenous People's Day, through Canada Day and after, we can all be part of Reciprocity, honouring the spirit and intent of the Douglas Treaties and paddling together towards a better future," said Naomi Devine, Chair of the Reciprocity Trusts Society.

Together, we are slowly changing the culture of what home, private property, and small business ownership means on Indigenous lands. Help us reach 1,000 homes and businesses in 2025! Visit reciprocitytrusts.ca to learn more.

Backgrounder on Reciprocity Trusts

Reciprocity Trusts Society works with Indigenous Nations in and around urban areas to support meaningful recognition of Indigenous lands and communities through voluntary reciprocity payments. By connecting homes and small businesses with the Indigenous Nations on whose lands we live and work, Reciprocity Trusts works to shift the culture of home towards respect, recognition, and reciprocity.

Learn more at reciprocitytrusts.ca or @reciprocityconnects on Facebook and Instagram.

