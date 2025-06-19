Soundcore Launches Boom 3i Outdoor Speaker With Floatable Design and Enhanced Durability

Portable Bluetooth Speaker Offers Water and Dust Resistance, Dynamic Sound, and Smart Features, Ideal for Outdoor Use

Bellevue, WA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today introduced the Boom 3i, a rugged Bluetooth (5.3) speaker designed for the outdoors. With IP68 water and dust resistance, a floating design and up to 16 hours of playtime, the Boom 3i is ideal for pool parties, beach outings, camping or spending the day on the lake.





Floatable And Durable Design

Building on the floating design of previous models, the Boom 3i’s design keeps the speaker facing upright while in the water, allowing users to maintain uninterrupted music no matter what the situation. Additionally, the Boom 3i, with IP68 water and dust resistance, can withstand being submerged up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Designed with a protective coating, the Boom 3i offers five times the saltwater resistance of conventional speakers and has been tested for up to 240 hours of salt spray without corrosion. Additionally, the Boom 3i can withstand being dropped from up to 1 meter onto concrete, making it suitable for even the rowdiest parties.





Dynamic Sound and Enhanced Bass

The Boom3i relies on a 40W, 3.7 x 2-inch woofer combined with a 10W, 0.65-inch tweeter as well as a pair of bass radiators, to deliver crystal clear highs and thumping bass to help keep the party going all day long.

Equipped with Soundcore’s BassUp™ 2.0 technology, when enabled, the Boom3i increases bass output by 3dB, offering two times more bass than similarly sized competitive models.

In order to create more volume, the Boom 3i also supports True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, which also gives users a more accurate sonic experience with a dedicated left and right channel.



Party Lighting

Following the design of the larger Boom 2 and Boom 2 Plus, the Boom 3i features a user-programmable LED light show on the bass radiators on the left and right sides of the unit that dances with the music.



App-Based Features and Smart Tools

Through the Soundcore app, users can access EQ customization, lighting controls, and several smart functions designed for convenience and safety:

Emergency Alarm – Triggers a 96 dB audible alert by holding the BassUp button for five seconds.

Voice Amplifier – Records and broadcasts voice messages through the speaker.

Buzz Clean – Activates internal vibrations to help dislodge dust and debris.

Availability and Pricing

The Boom 3i is now available for $139.99 in the U.S. through Amazon.com and Soundcore.com. It will be available in four colors, including Jungle Green, Desert Rose Brown, Deep Ocean Blue and Adventurer Black, though only Adventurer Black will be available starting today. The other three colors are slated to be available at the end of June / early July. Additionally, beginning later this summer, a bundled version of the Boom 3i that will come with a carry handle and a magnetic case, will be available at select retail locations in both Deep Ocean Blue and Adventurer Black for $149.99.

About Soundcore

Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its key brands: Anker, Anker SOLIX, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, and Soundcore.

More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.

DISCLAIMER

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.

Download Images Here

Attachments

Adam Weissman Soundcore / Anker 9176933298 adam.weissman@anker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.