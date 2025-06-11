Orticolario 2025 Eden_

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is an uncontaminated dimension, suspended in time, a model of a wild garden rich in biodiversity. It is an Eden where the sublime and wonder converse to inspire the fifteenth edition of Orticolario, the international event celebrating a renewed relationship between humans and nature, from October 2 to 5 in the setting of Villa Erba on Lake Como.SOLID CONFIGURATION_ For four days, the centuries-old park and the exhibition center of the historic residence host over 250 carefully selected Italian and international exhibitors aimed at spreading a deep awareness of the landscape. Rare, unusual, and collector plants, handcrafted objects, and original creations celebrate a nature that becomes art—a precious craftsmanship in an exclusive setting. Also, themed gardens selected through the international Creative Spaces competition (the winner receives the “La Foglia d’oro del Lago di Como” award) and site-specific installations inspired by the annual theme provide the backdrop to a cultural program involving experts, landscapers, agronomists, and visionaries. Performances, experiences, and workshops excite and surprise children and teenagers as well, with activities specifically designed for them. THE 2025 COORDINATES_Titled Eden, the fifteenth edition of Orticolario explores ancestral wonder and presents the many faces of a primordial and wild place, transcending the common idea of perfection to celebrate the overwhelming and attractive power of nature. It is an invitation to move away from contemporary anthropocentrism — from ideas of possession, domination, and exploitation — to embrace the uncontaminated and discover beauty beyond human imagination, in nature’s original form. The glorious garden manifests in “DZONOT”, at the heart of the central pavilion, a project by Jonathan Arnaboldi and Matteo Pellicanò, realized with the support of Fondazione Banca Popolare di Milano and the contribution of STIHL.At the center of this wild dimension are the edible wild plants (alimurgic plants): spontaneous edible species that are defining the return to foraging. The knowledge of edible herbs, which translates into the ability to distinguish species and identify edible parts, is a wisdom to be preserved. Leaves, roots, bulbs, berries, shoots, and barks of such plants defined the original diet on which civilizations were founded and represent an ancient bond between humans and nature, as well as being considered a precious heritage for the ecosystem. Recognizing the value of edible herbs is an act of gratitude that Orticolario embraces with “Una passeggiata nel bosco” (“A walk in the woods”) discovering alimurgic plants, a project by Laura Storero, Marco Gramaglia, and Davide Bacci. Among the iconic places at Orticolario 2025 there’s also the installation “E quindi uscimmo a riveder le stelle” (“And then we emerged to see the stars again”) by Mantero Seta, which fills the atrium of Villa Erba, guided by the principle of wonder.THE GUEST OF HONOR_The garden, as a place of nourishment, accompanies the fifteenth edition of Orticolario, which has chosen alimurgic plants as representative species, spontaneous edible plants marking the return to foraging. This ancient practice is epitomized by chef Antonia Klugmann, one of its most representative voices. Chosen as the guest of honor, the chef-owner of restaurant L’Argine a Vencò expresses through her gastronomic research an authentic return to the soil. Raw materials become poetic, ephemeral, and unrepeatable elements inspiring creativity nourished by inner silence: the simple act of gathering herbs in the fields becomes a ritual moment culminating in a tasting experience that celebrates nature’s authenticity.Sobriety and awareness guide the chef’s ethical cuisine, where zero waste becomes a poetic act.THE INNOVATIONS_Orticolario changes and experiments to stimulate new thoughts about the culture of the landscape. In this vibrant dimension, each edition presents new aspects of a project in continuous evolution, both in terms of exhibition layout and content. 2025 brings four new features.AREA*, a series of spaces is created to celebrate culture, nature, and the mastery of craftsmanship: the central corridors of the two wings come alive with realities that combine aesthetics, content, and material. Their task is to enhance these places, offering unexpected visions and passions to rediscover.The Orticolario Market, introduced to highlight organic food products and their processing: a convivial and suggestive area animated by selected producers, including already appreciated ones and new excellences to discover. Inside thematic food rooms, visitors can explore refined and high-quality enogastronomic proposals in an ideal dialogue between land, culture, and taste.Olistica is the new setting animated by the sensitivity of Studio Olistica by Margherita Sartori, offering visitors the possibility to explore a new type of wellness, more collective and coherent, through activities ranging from yoga to holistic hypnosis, Systemic Family Constellations, and naturopathy.Lastly, ZONA TECNICA (TECHNICAL ZONE) is the space dedicated to the passion for the garden, which, with the support of Gerosa Green Solutions and Bottos, hosts specialized exhibitors for all types of green areas and provides a team of qualified experts to offer practical advice and insights.FOR CULTURE AND SOCIAL GOOD_Orticolario isSUPPORTERS AND PATRONAGES_Orticolario 2025 is realized with the support of Mantero Seta and, in alphabetical order, with contributions from: Berlucchi Franciacorta, BCC di Lezzeno, Dodo Boutique di Como, Ethimo, Faber-Castell, Felco, Fondazione Banca Popolare di Milano, L’Erbolario, Mood, STIHL, Valverde, Wide Group.In addition, the technical contribution of the following partners: Autovittani, Bianchi Group, Blumen, Grafiche Tassotti, Mticket, Navigazione Laghi, Pellegrini, San Carlo, Vedette 2 Mondialpol. The event has also received support and patronage from the Chamber of Commerce of Como-Lecco, Municipality of Cernobbio, Province of Como; patronage from the Municipality of Como, the Order of Agronomists and Foresters of Como, Lecco, and Sondrio, the Order of Architects of Como, and the Lombardy Region, which has granted Orticolario the title of International Event for 2026.Lastly, there is collaboration with AIAPP, Bottos, Central Park by Mario Mariani, FAI, Fondazione Minoprio ITS Academy, Fratelli Gramaglia, Gerosa Green Solutions, Grand Hotel Villa d’Este, Grandi Giardini Italiani,Il Giardino di Massimo Perazzi, IATH Academy Lake Como, Istituto Gaetano Pessina, Istituto San Vincenzo, Produzione Privata, Civil Protection Alpini Section, TIEVENT, Villa Carlotta, Vincenzo Dascanio.Important note: tickets can be purchased online or at on-site ticket offices during the event. Online sales open June 17.

