Forging Lubricants Market to Rise at CAGR of 3.7% to Reach US$ 9.8 Billion by 2035: Fact.MR Study
Rising demand for high-performance and eco-friendly lubricants drives steady growth in the global forging lubricants market across key industries.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global forging lubricants market is projected to be valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%, according to Fact.MR. The market has shown steady growth, driven by advancements such as the integration of nanotechnology, which improved lubricant performance and reduced equipment downtime in 2024.
Environmental regulations are also prompting manufacturers to shift toward bio-based lubricant solutions. In 2024, the industry saw gradual yet impactful changes in technology, regulations, and market demand. Notably, the increased use of nanotechnology in lubricant formulations marked a significant step forward in enhancing efficiency and sustainability.
Forging Lubricants Market: Key Trends and Outlook (Short Version)
Technological advancements, particularly the use of nanotechnology, are boosting lubricant performance by improving wear resistance, reducing friction, and enhancing thermal stability. These innovations are vital for precision forging, helping extend die life and increase production efficiency.
However, tightening environmental regulations in regions like Europe and North America are pushing the industry toward greener, bio-based alternatives. Manufacturers are responding quickly to meet VOC limits, REACH compliance, and biodegradability standards. Early adoption of eco-friendly lubricants is giving forward-thinking companies a competitive edge in a shifting regulatory landscape.
Key Players
Henkel Corporation
Chem-Trend L.P.
Quaker Chemical Corporation
Houghton International Inc.
Moresco Corporation
The Hill and Griffith Company
CONDAT Group
Chemtool Incorporated
FUCHS Lubritech GmbH
Molygraph Engineered Lubricants
APV Engineered Coatings
James Durrans Group
Chem Arrow Corporation
Analysis by Country wise:
The U.S. forging lubricants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2035. Its dominance is fueled by strong demand from the automobile, aerospace, and heavy machinery sectors. The increased use of lightweight materials like aluminum, particularly in EV and aircraft manufacturing, is driving the need for advanced lubricants tailored for precision applications.
The UK market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. Growth is led by the aerospace and automotive sectors, which demand high-performance lubricants capable of machining lightweight metals such as aluminum and titanium alloys. The country’s focus on high-precision engineering is a key contributor to this demand.
South Korea’s forging lubricants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2025 and 2035. The nation's well-established heavy machinery and automotive industries continue to be major drivers of lubricant consumption, supporting steady market expansion.
Key Strategies Among Forging Lubricants Manufacturers, Suppliers, and Distributors
Strategic alignment is becoming essential across the forging lubricants value chain as the industry adapts to technological shifts, environmental regulations, and evolving OEM demands. Manufacturers are prioritizing both sustainability and high performance, with a strong focus on developing water-based and non-graphite formulations to meet stricter environmental standards and support the transition to electric mobility.
Suppliers are innovating rapidly to cater to these new requirements, while also ensuring compatibility with lightweight metals and high-speed forging processes. Meanwhile, investors—particularly venture capital and private equity firms—are channeling funds into lubricant companies that demonstrate ESG compliance, advanced technology, and recurring revenue models. Strategic acquisitions and roll-up investments are being employed to scale operations and enhance innovation, positioning companies for long-term competitiveness in a transforming market.
Forging Lubricants Industry Segmentation
By Lubricant Type :
Water-based
Oil-based
Coating-based
By Application :
Hot Forging
Cold Forging
By Forging Materials :
Aluminium
Steel
Bronze
Brass
Titanium alloy
Nickel
Super alloys
Others
By Forging Operation :
Mechanical press
Hydraulic press
Hammers
Circular & radial rolling mills
Horizontal press
Others
By Region :
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
