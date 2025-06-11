More Web3 Games Flock to The Binary Holdings Ecosystem to Reach 169M+ Users Across Telco Channels

The Binary Holdings ecosystem grows further as more Web3 games join OneWave to gain access to 169M+ users across major telecoms, expanding real-world adoption.

The Binary Holdings ecosystem grows as more Web3 games join OneWave, its telco-embedded dApp playstore, gaining access to 169M+ users across major telecom channels and expanding real-world adoption.” — Bhawnish Malhotra, COO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Article Summary:- Peer2Play, a multi-chain gaming and content platform now embeds its suite of games into OneWave, unlocking access to TBH’s 169M+ telco user base.- Catoff, an eSports P2P skill-based wagering gaming platform built on Solana, integrates into OneWave, unlocking access to TBH’s 169M+ telco user base. The Binary Holdings ecosystem continues to grow as more Web3 games join OneWave, its telco-embedded dApp playstore, gaining access to 169M+ users across major telecom channels and expanding real-world adoption.The Binary Holdings (TBH) is excited to announce that Peer2Play and Catoff are integrating into OneWave—TBH’s embedded Web3 “dApp playstore” that powers telco loyalty programs for over 169 million users across Southeast Asia. This wave of partnerships illustrates how gaming and engagement platforms can instantly reach mass audiences by embedding into familiar mobile environments, accelerating mainstream Web3 adoption.Peer2Play, a Web3 multiplayer gaming platform now taps TBH’s distribution engine by integrating its suite of games directly into telco apps through OneWave. Users can discover and play on-chain games without downloading separate wallets or understanding blockchain mechanics. Srikanta KS, Founder of Peer2Play, comments:“With our partnership with The Binary Holdings, we're unlocking access to 169M+ telco users—this isn’t just distribution; it's a rocket boost for devs building the future of on-chain gaming. Together, we're making ownership real, onboarding seamless, and scale unstoppable.”This integration positions Peer2Play to accelerate mainstream adoption: games gain high-impact visibility among Web2 audiences, while TBH strengthens its role as the leading Web3 infrastructure provider for telcos seeking intuitive loyalty and engagement solutions.Catoff, an eSports-focused platform offering skill-based in-game wagering, is now integrated into The Binary Holdings’ OneWave ecosystem—unlocking access to one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing eSports markets in Southeast Asia. Through seamless distribution inside telco apps, Catoff can now reach millions of mobile-first users across the region, transforming casual gaming into competitive, rewarding experiences with customizable challenges and incentives. By joining OneWave, Catoff not only gains immediate exposure among non-crypto-native users but also demonstrates the power of Web3 dApps to integrate naturally into everyday mobile environments. As Bhawnish Malhotra, COO of The Binary Holdings, states:“At TBH, we look for dApps that don’t just showcase Web3 technology but translate it into experiences users can immediately connect with. Catoff is exactly that—simple, engaging, and primed for scale.”These partnerships exemplify TBH’s strategy: integrate intuitive, high-engagement dApps into everyday user journeys, growing the ecosystem with real users, engagement, and utility.OneWave is The Binary Holdings’ embedded Web3 engine and dApp playstore, designed to power tokenized telco loyalty programs through Web3 dApps and chains. By integrating directly into telecom apps already used by millions, OneWave enables any dApp on any chain to plug into major telco distribution—removing onboarding hurdles like separate wallets or complex setups. This seamless access helps telecom operators boost customer engagement and retention, while giving Web3 projects exposure to massive Web2 audiences, driving daily active users, transactions, and ecosystem stickiness. OneWave advances TBH’s mission to bridge Web2 and Web3 by transforming traditional telco points into tokenized rewards usable across a growing network of interoperable dApps, including games from Peer2Play and Catoff.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) is a Web3 infrastructure provider for telecommunication companies and banks in emerging economies. With over 169 million current users, TBH powers telco loyalty programs via blockchain—driving engagement, retention, and improving ARPU. Facilitated by its native utility token, $BNRY, TBH embeds tokenized loyalty into telco apps, enabling seamless distribution of dApps and services to mass-market audiences.About Peer2PlayPeer2Play is a decentralized multichain gaming and content platform transforming how games are built, launched, and played on-chain. Designed for developers, influencers, and gamers, Peer2Play provides AI-powered tools, SDKs, and APIs to build, launch, and scale Web3 games, now reaching millions via OneWave integration.About CatoffCatoff is a P2P in-game wagering solution built on Solana, integrating AI-driven wagering with UPI, crypto, and stablecoins. By embedding into OneWave, Catoff brings seamless, on-chain wagering and engaging challenges into telco apps, offering users fun, secure, and rewarding gaming experiences without disrupting existing revenue models.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.