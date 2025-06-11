Renewable Diesel Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Growth Factors, Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast and Drivers For The Renewable Diesel Market?

The renewable diesel market value has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, a trend projected to continue. Expanding from $22.56 billion in 2024 to an expected $24.91 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate CAGR clocks in at 10.4%. The historical period's growth can be credited to rising concerns over climate change, a push for reducing greenhouse gas GHG emissions, support for a circular economy and waste utilization, a concentration on minimizing air pollution in urban areas, and increasing cognizance of fossil fuels’ environmental impact.

What Are The Market Projections For The Renewable Diesel Industry?

On the pace for accelerated growth, the renewable diesel market size is predicted to catapult to $36.55 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The forecast period's growth can be ascribed to the surging demand for alternative fuels, growth in commercial and municipal fleet operations, proliferation of infrastructure for renewable diesel, budding interest in sustainable aviation fuels from the aviation sector, and increased production of non-food energy crops.

Significant trends in the forecast period encompass improved hydrotreating and hydrogenation technologies, progress in feedstock flexibility and processing, creation of scalable modular production units, integration with carbon capture and storage, and advancements in refining and upgrading techniques.

What Is Fueling The Advancement Of The Renewable Diesel Market?

The rising appetite for sustainable fuels is anticipated to ignite the robust growth of the renewable diesel market. Sustainable fuels, renewable or low-carbon energy sources, curtail environmental impact while bolstering long-term energy security. Business sectors are facing the heat of stringent environmental regulations to cut emissions and fulfill climate goals, skyrocketing the demand for sustainable fuels. The increased demand for such fuels boosts renewable diesel - a low-emission, ready-to-use alternative that aids in achieving climate goals without modifying current diesel systems.

For instance, data from the UK's Department for Transport reveal that the UK supplied the equivalent of 3,700 million liters of renewable fuel in 2023. This made up 7.5% of all fuel used in road and non-road mobile machinery—up from 6.8% in 2022. Therefore, the surging demand for sustainable fuels will continue to fuel the expansion of the renewable diesel market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Renewable Diesel Market?

Major corporations operating in the renewable diesel market include Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, Chevron Corporation, BP p.l.c, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation, Phillips 66, Cargill Incorporated, Eni S.p.A., Petrobras, Repsol S.A., PBF Energy Inc., Neste Oyj, Ampol Limited, Preem AB, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Par Pacific Holdings Inc., Calumet Inc., Topsoe A/S, Aemetis Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Diamond Green Diesel LLC, and GEVO Inc.

What Are The Significant Trends In The Renewable Diesel Market?

Company giants in the renewable diesel industry concentrate on developing low-GHG emission fuels, innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint. Lower-GHG emission fuels generate fewer greenhouse gases compared to traditional fossil fuels; this helps diminish environmental impact and alleviate climate change. For instance, ExxonMobil Hong Kong Limited EMHK, a petroleum product provider based in China, premiered the Esso Renewable Diesel R20 for public streets in Hong Kong in August 2024.

The Esso Renewable Diesel R20 is a premium fuel formulated with a minimum of 20% renewable content; it delivers approximately 15.4% lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared to typical diesel. Fully compatible with existing diesel engines, it guarantees reliable performance and engine cleanliness with Esso’s proprietary Synergy additive. The launch accentuates Esso’s commitment to delivering lower-emission fuel solutions for Hong Kong’s transportation arm.

How Is The Renewable Diesel Market Segmented?

The renewable diesel market covered in this report is segmented into the following:

1 By Feedstock: Soybean Oil, Palm Oil, Animal Fats, Vegetable Oils, Used Cooking Oil

2 By Production Process: Hydrotreating, Fischer-Tropsch FT Process, Pyrolysis, Other Production Processes

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors

4 By End-Use: Automotive, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Other End-Uses

Subsegments include various types of soybean oil, palm oil, animal fats, vegetable oils, and used cooking oils.

Which Regions Drive The Renewable Diesel Market?

In 2024, North America led the renewable diesel market. In the coming years, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report delves into the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

