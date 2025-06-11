SIGEP Asia 2025: Global Talent, Curated Experiences and Strategic Networking

Southeast Asia’s F&B & Foodservice Tradeshow Returns 16 to 18 July 2025 | Marina Bay Sands, Singapore https://sigepasia.com.sg/

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organised by IEG Asia, SIGEP Asia 2025 returns to Marina Bay Sands from 16 to 18 July 2025 with a full spectrum of offerings in coffee, tea, pastry, chocolate, gelato, bakery and pizza. As an extension of the flagship SIGEP WORLD exhibition in Rimini, Italy, SIGEP Asia 2025 expands into Southeast Asia, featuring global talent, curated experiences, and strategic networking opportunities.In addition to finished products, SIGEP Asia 2025, co-located with Restaurant Asia 2025, also showcases ingredients, raw materials, alcoholic beverages, spirits, wine, and beer, alongside cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and services essential for the speciality F&B and Ho.Re.Ca. industries.A definitive gathering for foodservice professionals, chefs, distributors, and entrepreneurs across ASEAN, APAC and beyond, the 2025 edition will place renewed focus on innovation, sustainability, and regional collaboration, offering curated experiences and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Foodservice and Ho.Re.Ca. sectors.What Sets SIGEP Asia ApartSIGEP Asia 2025 prioritises high-impact programming over scale, designed by F&B professionals to serve professionals across the specialty food and beverage sectors.“We’ve always believed in doing business differently - and this event was designed specifically for our region, built around collaboration, innovation, and delivering actionable results. SIGEP Asia 2025 and Restaurant Asia 2025 is more than just a showcase; it’s a strategic meeting point for associations, entrepreneurs, and innovators shaping the future of Foodservice across Asia,” says Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia. She added, “With international partners such as ASENSI (Asosiasi Lisensi Indonesia), the International Food & Beverage Association, the Hospitality Alliance of Singapore, the Asia Pacific Hotel Alliance, the ASEAN Restaurant Associations Alliance, the Taiwan Bakery Association, the Airline Catering Association, and many more actively involved, we are proud to offer a platform that truly reflects the vibrancy and potential of the industry.”Showcase HighlightsVisitors can expect engaging showcases across national pavilions and industry-leading brands:- Italian Trade Agency Pavilion: Featuring top Made in Italy brands including Bussy, T.L.M., Spinel, Labcaffè, Packint Chocolate Machines, Officine Meccaniche Murialdo, Locatelli Saline di Volterra, Battocchio, Torronalba, and DF Italia.- Yamaguchi Prefecture Pavilion: Artisan gelato, plant-based products, and specialty coffee from Japan. Exhibitors include Nature 2000, Banninsha Inc. (serving gelato made with Japanese milk, fruits, and vegetables from Fujimura Farm), and Takada Coffee.- Taiwanese Tea Showcase: Featuring the Taiwan Tea Creative Industries Association and Kien Yu Company, with guest speaker Monica Meschini on tea ceremonies.Fringe Events and Culinary DemonstrationsAn exciting line-up of multi-sensory, Instagram-worthy demos will be held at the Fringe Event Stage:- Janice Wong, award-winning pastry chef and SIGEP World Brand Ambassador, will headline two culinary demos featuring chocolate flavors, bean-to-bar creations, and her edible chocolate wall in sponsorship with Valrhona. Chocolate artisans from Peru, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and Italy will also be featured.- Panettone World Cup – 1st Asian Selection: A prestigious artisan bakery competition connecting Asia’s top bakers with global opportunities.- Pizza Demos: Led by Italy’s Nazionale Italiana Pizzaioli, showcasing pizza culture and styles with innovative sweet flavors, in collaboration with Fabbri.- Tea Pavilion: Led by European Tea Master Monica Meschini and the Taiwanese Tea Association.- Tiziana Stefanelli, Italian MasterChef winner, will host masterclasses and tasting demos on Italian and European cuisine with Angra Wine & Spirits as sponsor on stage.- Boncafé: Coffee brewing demo featuring insights on the ideal water for brewing, hosted with Best Water Technology.- Moreover, the presence at the show of the International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) convenes its Asia-focused roundtable to address pressing topics including resilient sourcing, shifting consumer trends, and regional collaboration models that are redefining the global foodservice value chain. With delegates from China the roundtable discussion covers China’s belt and Road initiative to Globalise businesses in all industries including F&B, Foodservice and Hospitality.Exciting product launches for the first time in Asia- Smart service robotics by Robotech- Beverage innovation by Gowdy- Sake by Vintagience- Papua New Guinea’s sea prawns by Bountiful Harvest – a premium sustainable seafood line entering Singapore’s market for the first time- Costa Rican fruits, alcohol, and snacks by Villalobos Trading- Thai Chocolate by Infinite Cacao- USA Fine Speciality Tea by Vooco SGTasting & Product Showcases by Renowned Brands- Boncafé and Coffee Innovation Hub- Universal Steel Industries: Gelato Demonstrations- Carpigiani, Fabbri, Leagel, Aromitalia, and Iceteam at Universal Steel’s booth: Gelato Tastings- Labcaffè: Coffee Tastings- Granaio delle Idee: Pizza Demonstrations and Tastings- Gan Teck Kar: Product Demonstrations and Tastings- Aims Food Pte. Ltd. unveils MEC3's groundbreaking Salty Creations samples — an innovative collection designed to elevate the art of savory gelato and inspire a new wave of flavor experimentation“As both an artist and a Chef, I see food as a universal language — and SIGEP Asia 2025 is a vital platform where we can express, connect, and inspire,” says Janice Wong, award-winning pastry Chef and Singapore’s Ambassador for chocolate innovation. “It’s rare to find a stage that so seamlessly brings together global artistry, craftsmanship, and innovation. I’m excited to share new creations that reflect not only flavor and form, but also a deeper dialogue around sustainability, storytelling, and the future of food. I am thrilled to collaborate with Valrhona to bring my art walls to life, blending contemporary art with the excellence of fine chocolate. Valrhona represents quality and excellence—values we deeply share. This partnership allows me to transform chocolate into a true medium of artistic expression, engaging the senses in a one-of-a-kind experience.”Visitor Experience & Hosted Buyer ProgramThe Visitor Xperience Program, powered by IEG Asia, will reward trade guests with airline promo codes and exclusive dining privileges across top culinary destinations in Singapore, including Cedric Grolet Singapore, Garibaldi, AMI Patisserie, Tess Bar, Baia, and others. Participating outlets within Marina Bay Sands, such as Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, LAVO Singapore, Mott 32, Maison Boulud, and Spago, will also offer special deals to attendees.NETS, the event’s Gold Sponsor, will showcase next-generation digital payment technologies tailored for F&B operators. NETS will also host an exclusive Aperitivo networking session from 4pm to 6pm at the VIP Lounge on 16 July, welcoming decision-makers and C-suite executives.A high-level Hosted Buyer Programme will bring over 100 C-suite executives and purchasers from ASEAN, APAC and the Middle East to network with exhibitors and association leaders. The programme will culminate in an exclusive Networking Reception at MONTI restaurant on 17 July.END

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.