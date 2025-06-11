CTO Celebrates Excellence at Annual Caribbean Media Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) honored outstanding journalists and media professionals at its annual Caribbean Media Awards, held during Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY 2025) last week. Sponsored by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, the event recognized exceptional storytelling and coverage of Caribbean destinations from over 100 entries submitted by media professionals across the United States and the Caribbean.“Your voices shape the way the world sees us — from ESSENCE to Irie Jam to TVJ to New York Times; from the 190-year-old Gleaner to freelance writers from AFAR, Condé Nast and National Geographic, you are all storytellers in our diaspora,” said Owen Darrell, Minister of Tourism for Bermuda. “We’re proud to share our Bermudian hospitality with you, and even prouder of what your work means to all of us in this room and in the region.”2025 Award WinnersBest Feature Article or StoryWinner: Brent Pinheiro for “This Week in Travel: A hell of a time in the Cayman Islands” (CNC3 – Trinidad & Tobago)Best News ReportingWinner: Brian Major for “St. Kitts and Nevis is Determined to Preserve Its Beauty and Nature – Here’s How” (AFAR)Best Video ProductionWinners: Amoy Harriott & Glenford Campbell for “Troubled Waters” (Television Jamaica)Best PhotojournalismWinners: The New York Times – T Brand Studio and Burnt House Productions for “Bermuda is Calling”Best Personal Immersive StoryWinner: Dionne Baptiste-Clarke for “Humble & Free Wadadli: Antigua’s Growing Rastafari Community Reclaims Former Plantation & Makes It Home” (Your Caribbean Guide)Best Podcast/RadioWinner: Nakinskie Robinson for “Crop Insurance; An Idea Worth Seeding” (Radio Jamaica)Best Social Media CampaignWinner: Bermuda Tourism Authority for “Flavours of Bermuda Video Series”Diaspora Journalist of the YearWinner: Melissa Noel for her outstanding body of work including “Meet The Black Women Wellness Practitioners Teaching Us To ‘Rush Slowly’”; “Bridal Bliss: Kim And Arthur Take Their Love Beneath The Waves In A Historic Underwater Wedding In Grenada”; and “Luxury Meets Local Legacy At This Caribbean Paradise” (ESSENCE)Emerging Journalist of the YearWinner: Romardo Lyons for “Too Hot To Handle” (Television Jamaica)The awards ceremony highlighted the diverse range of media coverage of the Caribbean, from traditional print journalism to innovative social media campaigns and immersive storytelling. The winning entries demonstrated exceptional creativity, journalistic integrity, and the ability to showcase the Caribbean’s unique attractions and experiences to global audiences.The Bermuda Tourism Authority’s sponsorship of the event underscores the commitment of Caribbean nations to celebrating and supporting excellence in journalism and content creation. Following the awards ceremony, attendees engaged in the Media Marketplace, advancing the CTO’s mission to connect tourism stakeholders with media professionals and foster collaborative storytelling.CWNY 2025 was supported by the following sponsors:• Platinum: Dominica, U.S. Virgin Islands• Gold: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Bermuda, Global Ports Holding, Travel & Adventure Shows• Silver: Sandals Resorts International, St. Kitts• Bronze: Adara, A RateGain Company; Anguilla; Barbados; Carnival Corporation & plc; Saint Lucia; TEMPO NetworksPHOTO CAPTION: The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) and its member countries, including the Bermuda Tourism Authority, proudly celebrated the contributions of media professionals during Caribbean Week in New York last week. At left is CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper; fourth from right is Bermuda’s Minister of Tourism, Owen Darrell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.