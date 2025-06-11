Dyer County Deputy Indicted, Faces Sexual Battery, Official Misconduct Charges

DYER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into allegations of sexual battery has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a deputy with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

At the request of 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman on April 2nd, special agents began investigating allegations of official misconduct involving Dyer County Deputy Jared Willcutt. The investigation revealed that Willcutt, while working as an officer at the Newbern Police Department, sexually assaulted a female victim during a traffic stop on October 7, 2024, in Newbern.

On June 9th, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jared Willcutt (DOB: 10/09/1988) with one count each of Sexual Battery, Official Misconduct, and Official Oppression.

On June 10th, Willcutt turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $25,000 bond. The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.