Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,516 in the last 365 days.

AHA comments to CMS on FY 2026 IPPS proposal

The AHA commented to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 10 on the fiscal year 2026 inpatient prospective payment system proposed rule (https://www.aha.org/news/headline/2025-04-11-cms-issues-hospital-ipps-proposed-rule-fy-2026), expressing support for several provisions, including a proposed increase in disproportionate share hospital payments and several aspects of the agency’s quality-related proposals. However, the AHA said it was strongly concerned about proposed payment updates.

“The proposed net payment update of 2.4% is simply inadequate given the unrelenting financial headwinds faced by hospitals and health systems,” the AHA wrote. “We are particularly concerned with the inappropriately large productivity cut that is being proposed. We urge the agency to re-examine the magnitude of this adjustment and its impact on Medicare payments.”

The AHA was also concerned about CMS’ proposal to include Medicare Advantage patients in the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, saying that including MA patients in calculating readmissions penalties would effectively hold hospitals accountable for excessive and inappropriate coverage delays and denials on the part of MA plans.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA comments to CMS on FY 2026 IPPS proposal

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more