Video highlights Medicaid’s importance for preventative care

The AHA June 10 released a new video in its series, “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care,” that features Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Jon Doolittle sharing how important Medicaid is for preventative care and keeping people healthy. With Congress considering cuts to the program, Doolittle said potential Medicaid cuts could have ripple effects on the entire health care system that could reduce access to care for everyone. WATCH NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.