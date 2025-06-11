Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,517 in the last 365 days.

Video highlights Medicaid’s importance for preventative care

The AHA June 10 released a new video in its series, “Medicaid: Real Lives, Real Care,” that features Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Jon Doolittle sharing how important Medicaid is for preventative care and keeping people healthy. With Congress considering cuts to the program, Doolittle said potential Medicaid cuts could have ripple effects on the entire health care system that could reduce access to care for everyone. WATCH NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Video highlights Medicaid’s importance for preventative care

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more