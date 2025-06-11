Disaster Assistance Available at One-Day Events in Oklahoma and Logan Counties
OKLAHOMA CITY – In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be supporting two community pop-up events this week to help survivors of the March wildfires.
Residents can visit the one-day pop-up sites to meet with representatives from FEMA and SBA. Representatives can assist with registrations, checking the status of applications, and answering questions regarding disaster assistance. No appointment is necessary.
The pop-up site locations and hours are:
|
Oklahoma County
Luther Community Center
18120 Hogback Road
Luther, OK 73054
9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12
|
Logan County
Meridian Fire Department
12250 Highway 105
Guthrie, OK 73058
9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, June 14
Three additional sites are open throughout the week to assist survivors. Those locations and hours are:
|
Creek County
First Baptist Church of Mannford
105 Greenwood Avenue
Mannford, OK 74044
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
|
Payne County
City of Stillwater Community Center
Room 102
315 W 8th Avenue
Stillwater, OK 74074
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday
Transitioning to new facility June 12
|
Pawnee County
First Baptist Church of Cleveland
201 W. Crestview Drive
Cleveland, OK 74020
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Oklahomans can also apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are also available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at:
Lincoln County
Carney High School
203 Carney Street
Carney, OK 74832
Regular Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday
Logan County
Logan County Courthouse Annex
Old Girl Scout Room
312 East Harrison Avenue
Guthrie, OK 73044
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday
Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors do not have to visit a community site to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:
To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube
For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
