Disaster Assistance Available at One-Day Events in Oklahoma and Logan Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be supporting two community pop-up events this week to help survivors of the March wildfires.

Residents can visit the one-day pop-up sites to meet with representatives from FEMA and SBA. Representatives can assist with registrations, checking the status of applications, and answering questions regarding disaster assistance. No appointment is necessary.

The pop-up site locations and hours are:

Oklahoma County Luther Community Center 18120 Hogback Road Luther, OK 73054 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12 Logan County Meridian Fire Department 12250 Highway 105 Guthrie, OK 73058 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, June 14

Three additional sites are open throughout the week to assist survivors. Those locations and hours are:

Creek County First Baptist Church of Mannford 105 Greenwood Avenue Mannford, OK 74044 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Payne County City of Stillwater Community Center Room 102 315 W 8th Avenue Stillwater, OK 74074 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday Transitioning to new facility June 12 Pawnee County First Baptist Church of Cleveland 201 W. Crestview Drive Cleveland, OK 74020 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Oklahomans can also apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955 . SBA representatives are also available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at:

Lincoln County

Carney High School

203 Carney Street

Carney, OK 74832

Regular Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

Logan County

Logan County Courthouse Annex

Old Girl Scout Room

312 East Harrison Avenue

Guthrie, OK 73044

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors do not have to visit a community site to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

For the latest information about Oklahoma's recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4866.