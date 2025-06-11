Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,519 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Assistance Available at One-Day Events in Oklahoma and Logan Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY – In coordination with the State of Oklahoma, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be supporting two community pop-up events this week to help survivors of the March wildfires.

Residents can visit the one-day pop-up sites to meet with representatives from FEMA and SBA. Representatives can assist with registrations, checking the status of applications, and answering questions regarding disaster assistance. No appointment is necessary.

The pop-up site locations and hours are:

Oklahoma County

Luther Community Center

18120 Hogback Road  

Luther, OK  73054

9 a.m.- 6 p.m., Thursday, June 12      

Logan County

Meridian Fire Department

12250 Highway 105

Guthrie, OK  73058

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Saturday, June 14

 

Three additional sites are open throughout the week to assist survivors. Those locations and hours are:

Creek County   

First Baptist Church of Mannford

105 Greenwood Avenue

Mannford, OK  74044  

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday – Friday

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

 

Payne County

City of Stillwater Community Center

Room 102

315 W 8th Avenue       

Stillwater, OK 74074

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday 

Transitioning to new facility June 12

 

Pawnee County

First Baptist Church of Cleveland

201 W. Crestview Drive

Cleveland, OK  74020

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday  

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Oklahomans can also apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.  SBA representatives are also available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at:

Lincoln County
Carney High School
203 Carney Street
Carney, OK  74832

Regular Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday 

 

Logan County

Logan County Courthouse Annex 

Old Girl Scout Room

312 East Harrison Avenue        

Guthrie, OK  73044

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday 

 

Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties affected by the March 14-21 wildfires may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Survivors do not have to visit a community site to register for FEMA Assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit  fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Assistance Available at One-Day Events in Oklahoma and Logan Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more