FEMA Assistance for Those with Insurance

JACKSON, Miss. – While FEMA cannot pay for the same things your insurance covers, FEMA may be able to provide additional money if your insurance settlement doesn’t cover all your essential disaster damage.

Residents in Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith, and Walthall counties can apply for FEMA assistance for those repairs as well as for certain personal property lost or damaged in the disaster and not covered by insurance.

Also, if a decision on your insurance settlement for disaster-caused damage has been delayed longer than 30 days from the time you filed the claim, you may be eligible for an insurance advance payment from FEMA. These funds are considered a loan and must be repaid to FEMA once you receive your settlement from your insurance company.

When you apply with FEMA, you are required to inform FEMA of all insurance (flood, homeowners, vehicle, mobile home, medical, burial, etc.) coverage that may be available to you.

Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center. To find your nearest Disaster Recovery Center, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Download and use the FEMA app.

For the latest information about Mississippi’s recovery, visit msema.org or fema.gov/disaster/4874.