Amy Park Joins Altais as Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altais, a physician-focused health care services company, announced today that Amy Park has joined the organization as chief financial officer. Park brings more than 30 years of financial and operational experience across both payer and provider organizations, with deep expertise in Medicare and Medicaid managed care.Park comes to Altais from Molina Healthcare, where she served as market CFO for California. There, she oversaw financial operations for the $4.5 billion health plan and played a pivotal role in driving enterprise-wide performance improvements, regulatory compliance, and value-based provider partnerships. Her previous leadership roles at Optum, Monarch HealthCare and CalOptima have established her as a results-driven health care finance leader adept at managing large-scale transformation and navigating complex markets.“Amy brings not only deep financial expertise, but also a passion for building organizations that truly serve both physicians and patients,” said Nishant Anand, M.D., CEO of Altais. “As we continue to grow and deliver on our promise of high-quality, more connected care, her leadership will help guide our strategy and ensure our long-term sustainability.”As CFO, Park will oversee Altais’ financial strategy and operations, supporting the company’s efforts to help physicians thrive in a changing health care environment.“I’m excited to join a mission-driven organization like Altais, where the focus is on enabling better care through aligned incentives, smart analytics and meaningful partnerships with physicians,” said Park. “I look forward to helping the organization scale its impact while maintaining financial strength and operational discipline.”Park is a certified public accountant (inactive) and holds a health care M.B.A. from the University of St. Thomas. She will be based in California.About AltaisAltais is a healthcare services company dedicated to addressing key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality and sustainably affordable care to their patients. Led by physicians and industry experts, we are devoted champions of value-based care. We offer advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that help reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and lower costs. Ultimately, we empower providers to manage health care delivery instead of managing a healthcare business.In addition to operating a leading managed services organization, Altais maintains high-performing physician networks and employed clinics throughout California. Our statewide care delivery network includes more than 10,000 MDs and advanced-practice clinicians who serve more than 500,000 patients. And we’re growing. Organizations within the Altais family of companies include Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Southern California, Altais Care Network Arizona, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.Media Contact:Erin LinAltais+1 (415) 651-2278 ext. 77946

