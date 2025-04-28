Altais Medical Group Receives PBGH Care Excellence Silver Award for Five Bay Area Practices

Among First Providers Recognized for High-Quality, Lower Cost Primary Care

CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altais Medical Group, part of Altais—a healthcare services company focused on transforming care delivery—announced five of its practices have been selected as inaugural recipients of the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) Care Excellence Award in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Care Excellence Program recognizes top-performing primary and specialty care providers, and all practices nationwide are eligible to be awarded.“We are honored to receive this recognition from PBGH, which affirms our commitment to transforming the primary care experience,” said Nishant Anand, MD, CEO of Altais. “At Altais, we’re dedicated to supporting clinicians and advancing a model of care that is patient-centered, team-based, and sustainable.”The PBGH Care Excellence Program , launched in 2024, helps employers and purchasers identify and reward clinician practices that offer access to superior and affordable primary care that improves health outcomes, while managing total cost of care. Providers are evaluated based on a standardized set of criteria informed by clinical guidance, best practice, and employer input.The PBGH-defined standard of advanced primary care also emphasizes the integration of behavioral health services, team-based care, health equity and patient navigation through an opaque and difficult health care system.Altais, Blue Shield of California, and PBGH collaborated to certify advanced primary care on behalf of two of PBGH’s purchaser members, the San Francisco Health Service System (SFHSS) and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), to make high-quality and affordable care available to their members.“The collaboration between a health plan, provider group and employer is both unique and powerful,” Raymond Tsai, M.D., Vice President, Advanced Primary Care at PBGH. “Patients deserve to have all stakeholders in the health care system working together to get them high quality care, and we’re seeing that alignment and commitment here through the use of the Care Excellence Program.”“Blue Shield of California is proud to partner with Altais to deliver innovative, value-based care to members of the San Francisco Health Service System,” said Ravi Kavasery, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Blue Shield of California. “Together, we are creating a more equitable and effective care experience—one that supports our members in leading healthier lives and supports clinicians in delivering the care they were trained to provide.”“The PBGH Care Excellence Award recognizes the top performing practices based on Care Excellence Program standards for clinical care quality, patient access to care, patient experience and health care outcomes,” said Raymond Tsai, M.D., Vice President, Advanced Primary Care at PBGH. “It distinguishes advanced primary care practices for providing high quality, affordable care. PBGH congratulates each of the five Altais Medical Group practices that achieved the Care Excellence Silver Award.”About AltaisAltais is a healthcare services company dedicated to solving the key challenges physicians face in delivering high-quality, affordable care. Led by physicians and industry experts, Altais provides advisory and consulting services, clinical and operational solutions, and managed services that reduce administrative burden, streamline workflows, and empower providers to focus on care delivery.Altais supports a statewide network of more than 10,000 physicians and advanced-practice clinicians caring for over 500,000 patients. The Altais family includes Brown & Toland Physicians, Altais Medical Group Bay Area, Altais Medical Group Riverside, Altais Medical Group Salinas, Family Care Specialists IPA, and Family Care Specialists Medical Group.About Purchaser Business Group on HealthPBGH is a nonprofit coalition representing nearly 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S. that collectively spend $350 billion annually purchasing health care services for more than 21 million Americans and their families. In partnership with its members, PBGH initiatives are designed to test innovative operational programs and scale successful approaches that lower health care costs and increase quality across the U.S.About Blue Shield of CaliforniaBlue Shield of California strives to create a healthcare system worthy of its family and friends that is sustainably affordable. The health plan is a taxpaying, nonprofit, independent member of the Blue Shield Association with nearly 6 million members, over 7,500 employees and more than $25 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 in San Francisco and now headquartered in Oakland, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare healthcare service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $60 million to the Blue Shield of California Foundation in the last three years to have an impact on California communities. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

