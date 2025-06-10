WYDOT warns public about texting scams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to warn the public about ongoing text-based scams targeting Wyoming residents.

At least two recent scams have posed as WYDOT to try to trick residents into clicking/tapping a link to a spoofed version of the WYDOT website. The scammers use varying language, but ultimately threaten an immediate loss of driver privileges if action isn’t taken on unpaid citations or toll bills.

WYDOT does not contact customers this way. Here are some red flags to watch for if you receive a suspicious text:

·If it’s from a foreign phone number, it’s a scam. WYDOT does not use foreign call/text services of any kind.

·If it says “The DMV” it’s a scam. WYDOT does not call itself a DMV; all communication from WYDOT about a driver license is from Driver Services.

·WYDOT does not offer any option to pay citations online. All citations are handled through the court system, independent of WYDOT.

·Wyoming has no toll roads. WYDOT will not contact you about unpaid tolls in other jurisdictions.

·Generally, WYDOT will not contact you unsolicited. Any unexpected call or text claiming to be from WYDOT should be scrutinized. Driver license renewals, specialty plate renewals, and other WYDOT business is most often conducted via mail (or via email, if first prompted by the customer).

When in doubt, call WYDOT to double check the message you’ve received is legitimate.

If you have clicked any links in a scam text, WYDOT recommends using a different device to change all passwords and reaching out to your bank through a trusted phone number.

Stay vigilant for recovery scams, where scammers try to lure victims with promises to recover all stolen funds from previous scams.

For helpful tips on how to avoid scammers, visit the Wyoming Attorney General Consumer Protection Unit’s website: https://attorneygeneral.wyo. gov/law-office-division/ consumer-protection-and- antitrust-unit/consumer- education