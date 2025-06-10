WY213 to temporarily close by the Burns interchange
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors have closed a portion of Wyoming Highway 213 by the Burns interchange at mile marker 386 on Interstate 80.
Crews have closed both lanes of travel to install storm water pipes and manholes. A new detour is in place.
The closure is anticipated to last a couple weeks.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.
