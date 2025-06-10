Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 0934
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 375
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROWN, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, J. WARD, COSTA, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, repealing provisions relating to CPR instruction; in school safety and security, further providing for School Safety and Security Grant Program; and, in school health services, further providing for definitions, repealing provisions relating to automatic external defibrillators, providing for AED and CPR instruction and procedure, establishing the Automated External Defibrillator Program and providing for availability and specifications of automated external defibrillators.
Memo Subject
AEDs at Interscholastic Athletic Events
Actions
|0912
|Referred to EDUCATION, June 6, 2025
|0934
|Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
|First consideration, June 10, 2025
