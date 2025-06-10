Submit Release
Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 0934

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Senate Bill 375

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROWN, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, VOGEL, J. WARD, COSTA, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, repealing provisions relating to CPR instruction; in school safety and security, further providing for School Safety and Security Grant Program; and, in school health services, further providing for definitions, repealing provisions relating to automatic external defibrillators, providing for AED and CPR instruction and procedure, establishing the Automated External Defibrillator Program and providing for availability and specifications of automated external defibrillators.

Memo Subject

AEDs at Interscholastic Athletic Events

Actions

0912 Referred to EDUCATION, June 6, 2025
0934 Reported as amended, June 10, 2025
First consideration, June 10, 2025

