According to independent audits, Qantas pilots are considered the best trained, most disciplined, and most professional in the industry” — Geoffrey Thomas

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qantas tops world's safest airlines ranking for 2025 as judged by 42kft.com, the world’s only safety, environment, and product-focused airline ranking platform.Out of 142 carriers analyzed—covering 85% of global air traffic—Qantas Airways has been crowned the world’s safest airline. The Australian flag carrier has built a decades-long reputation for safety leadership and innovation, and in 2008, the UK Advertising Standards Association ruled that Qantas could rightly call itself the “World’s Most Experienced Airline.”*“Qantas’s safety performance is simply unmatched,” said Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of 42kft.com. “According to independent audits, Qantas pilots are considered the best trained, most disciplined, and most professional in the industry. The airline has led nearly every significant operational safety advance over the past 60 years.”Joining Qantas in the Top 5 safest airlines are Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific Airways, and Emirates. Other notable names in the Top 20 include Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic, Etihad, ANA, and Lufthansa Group/Swiss.The full list is: Qantas, Qatar Airways, Air New Zealand, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Virgin Australia / Virgin Atlantic, Etihad Airways, All Nippon Airways, Lufthansa Group/Swiss, EVA Air, Air France, British Airways, SAS, Korean Air, Alaska Airlines, TAP Portugal, Hawaiian, Finnair, JAL, Delta Airline Lines.In the low-cost sector, HK Express leads the 2025 list, praised for its exceptional safety structure modeled after parent company Cathay Pacific. Rounding out the Top 5 are Jetstar Group, easyJet, Ryanair, and AirAsia Group.The full list is: HK Express, Jetstar Group, EasyJet, Ryanair, AirAsia Group, Vietjet, Cebu Pacific, JetBlue, Frontier, Wizz, Southwest, Volaris, Flydubai, Norwegian, Vueling, Sun Country, WestJet, Indigo, Eurowings, and Jet2.Thomas emphasized the rigor behind the rankings, saying the top 10 airlines were separated by narrow margins. “Unlike traditional safety assessments that rely on certification checkboxes, 42kft.com uses a dynamic, data-driven methodology. We track real-world safety outcomes and update our rankings daily,” he explained.World's Safest Airlines Key criteria include recent incident records, fatal accident history, fleet age, results of FAA and EU audits, safety innovation, and financial health.*The 2008 ASA adjudication was based on a paper authored by 42kft.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas which proved that Qantas had been responsible for 26 firsts in the safety innovations since 1940.

