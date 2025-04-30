Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines Announced by 42kft.com

Environmental Friendly Airlines

Leading global airline rankings platform, has unveiled its Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines

With these rankings, we’re honouring real, measurable commitments to reducing carbon emissions,” — Geoffrey Thomas

FLOREAT, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 42kft.com (42 Thousand Feet), the leading global airline rankings platform, has unveiled its Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines , selected from the 142 airlines currently under its rigorous evaluation framework.The list, presented in alphabetical order, includes:Aegean Airlines, AeroMexico, Air Arabia, AirAsia Group, Air Baltic, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, Alaskan Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Airlines, China Southern, EasyJet, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, HK Express, IndiGo, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS Scandinavian, Singapore Airlines Group, VietJet, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Australia, and Wizz.Unlike other rankings based on pledges and aspirational targets, 42kft.com’s unique methodology prioritizes tangible progress, including fleet renewal, adoption of sustainable technologies, and verifiable environmental programs. Pledges such as “Net Zero by 2050” are considered baseline expectations—not distinguishing factors.“With these rankings, we’re honouring real, measurable commitments to reducing carbon emissions,” said Geoffrey Thomas, founder of 42kft.com and a globally respected aviation journalist.“We also acknowledge that government inaction in certain regions slows airlines' sustainability efforts. Our methodology is designed to highlight those pushing forward regardless.”Thomas, who has written extensively on aviation’s environmental impact and co-authored three books on the topic, noted that fleet age is a critical ranking factor. However, global aircraft delivery delays—due to post-COVID supply chain issues and certification hold-ups—are affecting airlines’ ability to modernize.“Take the Boeing 777-9, for example. Originally due in 2020, it's now pushed back to 2026 due to a combination of certification delays and supply shortages,” Thomas added.About the Environmental Ranking System42kft.com’s evaluation is based on nine key criteria:Fleet ageFirm orders for fleet renewalCommitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)Recycling initiativesAdoption of technological innovationsVerified carbon offset programsAnnual environmental impact reportingIATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) complianceInvestment in electric and hybrid aircraft technologiesThe platform currently covers airlines representing approximately 80% of global air passenger traffic, with new airlines being added monthly to ensure ongoing relevance and coverage.About Geoffrey ThomasWith over five decades of aviation journalism experience, Geoffrey Thomas is one of the world’s foremost voices on airline performance and sustainability. A former Editor-in-Chief of AirlineRatings.com and Aviation Editor of The West Australian, Thomas has appeared on CNN, BBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and more. He’s the recipient of 47 international and national awards and the co-author of 19 aviation books, including the acclaimed Greening Wings.Learn MoreFull details of the methodology and the complete airline evaluation system are available at: www.42kft.com Media Contact:geoff@geoffreythomas.com.au+61 41 7936610

