Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines Announced by 42kft.com
Leading global airline rankings platform, has unveiled its Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines
With these rankings, we’re honouring real, measurable commitments to reducing carbon emissions,”FLOREAT, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 42kft.com (42 Thousand Feet), the leading global airline rankings platform, has unveiled its Top 25 Environmentally Focused Airlines, selected from the 142 airlines currently under its rigorous evaluation framework.
— Geoffrey Thomas
The list, presented in alphabetical order, includes:
Aegean Airlines, AeroMexico, Air Arabia, AirAsia Group, Air Baltic, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, Alaskan Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, China Airlines, China Southern, EasyJet, Emirates, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, HK Express, IndiGo, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Ryanair, SAS Scandinavian, Singapore Airlines Group, VietJet, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Australia, and Wizz.
Unlike other rankings based on pledges and aspirational targets, 42kft.com’s unique methodology prioritizes tangible progress, including fleet renewal, adoption of sustainable technologies, and verifiable environmental programs. Pledges such as “Net Zero by 2050” are considered baseline expectations—not distinguishing factors.
“With these rankings, we’re honouring real, measurable commitments to reducing carbon emissions,” said Geoffrey Thomas, founder of 42kft.com and a globally respected aviation journalist.
“We also acknowledge that government inaction in certain regions slows airlines' sustainability efforts. Our methodology is designed to highlight those pushing forward regardless.”
Thomas, who has written extensively on aviation’s environmental impact and co-authored three books on the topic, noted that fleet age is a critical ranking factor. However, global aircraft delivery delays—due to post-COVID supply chain issues and certification hold-ups—are affecting airlines’ ability to modernize.
“Take the Boeing 777-9, for example. Originally due in 2020, it's now pushed back to 2026 due to a combination of certification delays and supply shortages,” Thomas added.
About the Environmental Ranking System
42kft.com’s evaluation is based on nine key criteria:
Fleet age
Firm orders for fleet renewal
Commitment to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)
Recycling initiatives
Adoption of technological innovations
Verified carbon offset programs
Annual environmental impact reporting
IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) compliance
Investment in electric and hybrid aircraft technologies
The platform currently covers airlines representing approximately 80% of global air passenger traffic, with new airlines being added monthly to ensure ongoing relevance and coverage.
About Geoffrey Thomas
With over five decades of aviation journalism experience, Geoffrey Thomas is one of the world’s foremost voices on airline performance and sustainability. A former Editor-in-Chief of AirlineRatings.com and Aviation Editor of The West Australian, Thomas has appeared on CNN, BBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and more. He’s the recipient of 47 international and national awards and the co-author of 19 aviation books, including the acclaimed Greening Wings.
Learn More
Full details of the methodology and the complete airline evaluation system are available at: www.42kft.com
Media Contact:
geoff@geoffreythomas.com.au
+61 41 7936610
Geoffrey Thomas
42 Thousand Feet Pty Ltd
+61 417 936 610
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.