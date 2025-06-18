Rye Consulting Group Changes Name to Rye Strategic Partners Reflecting Advisory, Capital Formation & AI Capabilities

Rye Strategic Partners, LLC Rye Strategic Partners - Let's Grow Together!

Rye Consulting Group Changes Name to Rye Strategic Partners, Reflecting Evolving Advisory, Capital Formation & AI-Driven Capabilities

“Our new name, Rye Strategic Partners, captures the transformation of our firm from a traditional consulting practice into a dynamic, partnership-based model.” — Edward A. Bugniazet, Founder and CEO

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rye Consulting Group is pleased to announce its official rebrand to Rye Strategic Partners, LLC , effective immediately. This name change marks a pivotal milestone in the firm’s evolution, underscoring its sharpened focus on capital formation, strategic advisory, and bespoke solutions for emerging growth companies, entrepreneurs, and alternative investment managers.With a growing international footprint and clients in Canada, Europe, South America, and beyond, Rye Strategic Partners continues to expand its presence within the global AI, machine learning, and advanced data analytics ecosystems. In addition to advisory and capital services, the firm also delivers outsourced distribution solutions supported by strategic digital media and content programs—helping clients amplify visibility, accelerate pipeline, and reach targeted investor and customer communities.Founded with a mission to deliver high-impact, hands-on consulting to startups, family offices, and institutional investors, Rye Strategic Partners now supports a diverse and expanding global client base across logistics, real estate, cybersecurity, digital health, and emerging technologies.“Our new name, Rye Strategic Partners, captures the transformation of our firm from a traditional consulting practice into a dynamic, partnership-based model,” said Edward A. Bugniazet , Founder and CEO. “We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with founders, executives, and capital providers to help unlock growth and long-term value. We also see proprietary opportunities—born from our relationships, deal flow, and insight—that are uniquely available to Rye Strategic Partners.”This rebrand reflects Rye Strategic Partners’ commitment to:• Leading capital formation through structured placements, SPVs, and family office syndication• Delivering strategic guidance across operations, go-to-market execution, investor engagement, and AI-driven innovation• Providing outsourced distribution solutions through digital media and strategic marketing• Acting as a long-term, trusted partner to companies at inflection points of growth, transformation, or turnaroundAll existing client agreements and operations remain unchanged. The company has launched a refreshed website and new brand identity to reflect this exciting next chapter.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About Rye Strategic Partners, LLC: RSP, LLC is a leading management consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, process improvement, and business transformation. With a worldwide reach and a commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions, Rye Strategic Partners, LLC helps clients across various industries achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence.About Edward A. Bugniazet: Proven Senior Executive and "Problem Solver", Edward A. Bugniazet has a track record of accelerating growth and profitability in the new and old economy. Bugniazet is adept at innovative strategies, revenue generation, and operational excellence, contributing to over $500 million in revenue. Renowned for forging unique global relationships with Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders, Bugniazet founded RSP, LLC in 2025.

