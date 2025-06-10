Celebrating National Indigenous History Month at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2025

To celebrate National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is featuring several events to recognize the unique cultures and contributions of the Indigenous people of Saskatchewan.

"National Indigenous History Month is an important opportunity to learn about, share in and appreciate Indigenous culture, traditions and experiences," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "The Royal Saskatchewan Museum will celebrate with special programming and events in addition to their world-class exhibits and dynamic and culturally appropriate programing for visitors of all ages."

National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration - Friday, June 20 (1 to 4 p.m.)

Visitors can pick up a scavenger hunt and take a self-guided tour through the First Nations Gallery. There will be additional drop-in activity stations in and around the Museum, including:

Beading and adornment station, where visitors can make a friendship bracelet.

Bison hunting activity, including atlatl throwing.

Touch table exploring bison artifacts in the Learning Lab.

Several partner organizations will also take part, including:

The Saskatchewan Archaeological Society will have a Flint knapping demonstration showing how stone tools were made and will have their ArchaeoCaravan onsite.

Tourism Saskatchewan will provide a guide to Indigenous landmarks and Indigenous led tourism activities.

The RSM Curator of Indigenous Cultural Heritage will hold drop-in sessions in the afternoon to learn more about the museum collections, shared stewardship and more.

Visitors can also check out the Indigenous Cultural Heritage Collection website.

Traditional Knowledge Keepers Workshops

Colour Stories from the Land - Saturday, June 14 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Join artist and visual storyteller Melanie Monique Rose for an introduction to make a one-of-a-kind wearable artwork. Participants will learn bundle dye and eco-printing techniques to create their own bandana or scarf.

No experience necessary, open to ages (13+). Beginner to intermediate participants welcome. Registration is $32 per person.

Floral Dot Art Acrylic Painting - Saturday, June 28 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Join Sadi-Rose Vaxvick for this workshop on acrylic on canvas painting of Néhiyaw (Cree) and Métis florals and dot-art.

Explore the process of creating florals with a short presentation and a tour of the Indigenous Gallery with the RSM's Indigenous Program Specialist Jadav Cyr.

No experience necessary, open to ages (13+). Beginner to intermediate participants welcome. Materials will be provided. Registration is $25 per person.

Note: both workshops are limited to 12 participants. Visit: the RSM website to register.

These workshops are part of the Friends of the RSM Traditional Knowledge Keepers Program sponsored by Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation.

