Paragon ISG Strengthens Integrated Services Portfolio with Acquisition of HK Dredging LLC

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Effective today, Paragon Integrated Services Group (Paragon ISG), a leader in environmental, energy, and industrial services, has acquired HK Dredging LLC, a Texas-based provider of precision dredging, aquatic vegetation removal, and hydrographic surveying solutions.This strategic acquisition enhances Paragon ISG’s fully integrated service offering, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, environmental sustainability, and client-centered innovation. The move significantly expands Paragon’s capacity to deliver rapid-response sediment management, advanced diagnostics, and eco-conscious vegetation control—bringing new depth to its water and solids-related services across key industrial sectors.“This isn’t just an expansion of services—it’s a direct enhancement of how we solve problems for our clients,” said Chris Pennington, CEO of Paragon ISG. “With HK Dredging on board, our customers can expect faster response times, greater precision in aquatic diagnostics, and stronger support for compliance and performance goals. This acquisition strengthens our service portfolio both geographically and technically—delivering smarter, safer, and more sustainable outcomes across the board.”HK Dredging’s expertise complements Paragon’s established capabilities in pond dredging, tank cleanouts, solids separation, and fluid management. The combined entity now offers clients a more powerful platform for managing water assets, retention systems, and sediment-heavy environments with precision and efficiency.With the integration of HK Dredging’s specialized assets—including single- and multibeam hydrographic survey systems, drone-enabled aerial mapping tools, and eco-conscious aquatic vegetation removal equipment—Paragon ISG clients gain access to a new level of technical insight and on-site agility. These technologies support faster mobilization, better-informed project planning, and enhanced regulatory compliance, all while minimizing environmental impact.The acquisition also expands Paragon’s footprint across the Gulf Coast and southern U.S., adding a nimble, experienced team known for custom solutions and client-first execution.Brad Keating, President of HK Dredging, shared his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to join Paragon ISG, an established and respected leader in the field. Our team brings deep technical expertise and a strong service mindset—and we’re excited to bring that value to Paragon’s clients immediately.”This acquisition marks another step in Paragon ISG’s ongoing strategy to deliver comprehensive, results-driven solutions that reduce downtime, enhance environmental performance, and unlock measurable value for its customers.About Paragon Integrated Services Group LLCHeadquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids, solids control, dewatering and environmental services across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com About Palladium Equity Partners, LLCPalladium is a private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in the middle market, focusing on companies in the U.S. Hispanic market, founder and family-owned businesses, and those with accretive M&A opportunities. The partners of the firm have significant experience in the consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 240 businesses, including 41 platforms and over 190 add-ons. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.