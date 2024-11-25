Paragon ISG Opens New Plant to Enhance Fluid Management for Operators in the Permian and Delaware Basins

Our new fluids plant demonstrates our commitment to delivering innovative solutions close to our customers, ensuring they have the critical services they need when they need them.” — Chris Pennington, CEO of Paragon ISG

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon ISG proudly announces the opening of its new fluids plant, strategically located to provide essential services to operators in the Permian and Delaware basins. This facility is designed to significantly reduce logistical costs and save valuable time, particularly during critical well control situations where timing is crucial.The plant offers built-to-order liquid mud and kill mud, eliminating the need for on-site mixing at drilling rigs and reducing additional costs in chemicals, trucking, and non-productive time."Our new fluids plant is a testament to Paragon ISG's commitment to staying close to our customers and providing them with the critical services they need. This move underscores our growth and dedication to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability," said Chris Pennington, CEO of Paragon ISG.Designed with future expansion in mind, the plant is equipped to increase production volume and potentially offer acid-soluble kill mud, targeting critical markets such as disposal and injection wells.Paragon ISG’s focus on optimal equipment and parts selection ensures the plant operates with maximum efficiency and minimal downtime. Detailed planning down to the impeller size on pumps maximizes chemical yield and fluid movement, reducing build times and enhancing the stability of the kill mud.The facility embodies Paragon ISG's commitment to sustainability and customer-centric solutions. With on-site living quarters and round-the-clock services, our team is equipped to deliver superior service while maintaining a safe and efficient working environment. Driven by data and powered by people, Paragon ISG continues to set the standard in fluid management and environmental compliance.For more information about the new fluids plant and Paragon ISG’s services, please contact: Dan Mount DMount@ParagonISG.comAbout Paragon Integrated Services Group, LLCHeadquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids for wellbore stabilization and hole cleaning, removing unwanted solids from industrial processes, and restoring natural environments to a more pristine state across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com About Palladium Equity Partners, LLCSince its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3.5 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com

