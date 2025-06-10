Submit Release
House Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1839

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

RAPP, ZIMMERMAN, PICKETT, GLEIM, COOPER, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KAUFFMAN, CAUSER, VENKAT, ROWE, NEILSON, VITALI, HADDOCK

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Resolution Recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania

