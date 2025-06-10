House Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1839
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors
RAPP, ZIMMERMAN, PICKETT, GLEIM, COOPER, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KAUFFMAN, CAUSER, VENKAT, ROWE, NEILSON, VITALI, HADDOCK
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution Recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania
Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM
