House Resolution 251 Printer's Number 1839

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors RAPP, ZIMMERMAN, PICKETT, GLEIM, COOPER, RIVERA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KAUFFMAN, CAUSER, VENKAT, ROWE, NEILSON, VITALI, HADDOCK

Short Title A Resolution recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution Recognizing October 24, 2025, as "World Polio Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

