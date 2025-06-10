House Bill 1364 Printer's Number 1556

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors NEILSON, FIEDLER, SCHLOSSBERG, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, ISAACSON, GIRAL, DOUGHERTY, SAMUELSON, KHAN, SAPPEY, RIVERA, HADDOCK, McNEILL, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, T. DAVIS, WARREN, GALLAGHER, DELLOSO, O'MARA, D. WILLIAMS, FLEMING, CIRESI, FREEMAN, SHUSTERMAN, BOYD, HANBIDGE, FRANKEL, SIEGEL, SCHWEYER

Short Title An Act providing for Public Transportation Trust Fund transfers and increases.

Memo Subject Governor’s Plan to Fund Transit in All 67 Counties

Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.