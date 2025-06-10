House Resolution 249 Printer's Number 1836

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House Resolution 249 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors RAPP, ZIMMERMAN, KAUFFMAN, CAUSER, ROWE, VENKAT, NEILSON, RIVERA, GALLAGHER Short Title A Resolution designating the week of September 21 through 28, 2025, as "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research and Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania to increase awareness and understanding of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to support improved diagnosis and treatment. Memo Subject Resolution Designating the Week of September 21 through 28, 2025, as "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Research and Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania Actions 1836 Referred to HEALTH, June 4, 2025 Reported as committed, June 10, 2025 Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

