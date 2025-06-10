Submit Release
House Bill 1425 Printer's Number 1660

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors

McNEILL, JAMES, BRIGGS, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, KHAN, FREEMAN, SAMUELSON, HADDOCK, ECKER, KAIL, KLUNK, REICHARD, SCHWEYER, MULLINS, MARCELL, TWARDZIK, RIGBY, KERWIN, C. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in tobacco products tax, further providing for definitions, for incidence and rate of tax, for licensing of wholesalers and for licensing of retailers and providing for Nicotine Electronic Cigarette Directory.

Memo Subject

Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (ENDS) Directory

Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

