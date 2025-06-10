House Bill 968 Printer's Number 1049

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors PIELLI, SANCHEZ, PROBST, KHAN, PICKETT, GIRAL, BRENNAN, GUENST, NEILSON, HILL-EVANS, DELLOSO, KUZMA, HADDOCK, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DONAHUE, FREEMAN, GREEN, KRUPA, STEELE, KAZEEM, KOZAK

Short Title An Act amending Titles 30 (Fish) and 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in fishing licenses, providing for active duty military fishing reciprocity and for disabled veteran annual fishing license reciprocity; and, in hunting and furtaking licenses, providing for active duty military hunting reciprocity and for disabled veteran annual hunting license reciprocity.

Memo Subject Reciprocal Agreements Regarding Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Military Personnel and Disabled Veterans

Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

