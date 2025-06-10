House Bill 1404 Printer's Number 1603
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors
CURRY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, PROBST, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, BOROWSKI, PROKOPIAK, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, GUENST, DONAHUE, ISAACSON, WARREN, PARKER, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, OTTEN, TAKAC, SCHWEYER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for certificates qualifying persons to teach, for standard employment application, for career and technical instructional certificate and for postbaccalaureate certification; and abrogating regulations.
Memo Subject
Second Career Certification
