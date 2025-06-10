House Bill 1404 Printer's Number 1603

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - Sponsors CURRY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, PROBST, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, BOROWSKI, PROKOPIAK, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, GUENST, DONAHUE, ISAACSON, WARREN, PARKER, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, OTTEN, TAKAC, SCHWEYER

Short Title An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for certificates qualifying persons to teach, for standard employment application, for career and technical instructional certificate and for postbaccalaureate certification; and abrogating regulations.

Memo Subject Second Career Certification

