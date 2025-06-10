Submit Release
House Bill 1404 Printer's Number 1603

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10

CURRY, SANCHEZ, MERSKI, PROBST, PIELLI, SCHLOSSBERG, BOROWSKI, PROKOPIAK, HILL-EVANS, RIVERA, GUENST, DONAHUE, ISAACSON, WARREN, PARKER, NEILSON, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, O'MARA, OTTEN, TAKAC, SCHWEYER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in certification of teachers, further providing for certificates qualifying persons to teach, for standard employment application, for career and technical instructional certificate and for postbaccalaureate certification; and abrogating regulations.

Memo Subject

Second Career Certification

Generated 06/10/2025 05:47 PM

