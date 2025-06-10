Angler creel survey underway on the Kootenai River in North Idaho

Ultimately, future decisions related to managing fisheries in the Kootenai River are only as good as the information Fish and Game uses to make them. Fish and Game, in partnership with anglers, can generate useful information to maintain or improve local fisheries.

Additionally, be on the lookout for tagged fish and remember to report tags if you encounter one. Reported tags provide useful information to help Fish and Game better understand catch, harvest and survival rates to ultimately help better manage the fishery.

Select tags carry a reward value of $100, so if you see a tag, please report the tag number and location of where you caught the fish to Fish and Game. Reporting can be done over the phone (1-866-258-0338) or online. Tags can be reported even if you choose not remove it from the fish; however, if you catch a reward-tagged fish, the tag must be removed from the fish and mailed to claim the reward.

As a reminder, the Kootenai River is subject to special rules. The trout limit is two, no rainbow or westslope cutthroat trout under 16 inches. Just because you observed a fish with a tag in it does not mean it is legal for harvest.