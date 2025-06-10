Have a Plan for Outdoor Adventures? Plan to be BearWise too!

“By taking a few proactive steps to be BearWise, we can ensure our outdoor plans and activities this summer are safe, enjoyable and memorable for all. At the same time, being BearWise will help keep bears wild,” says Adam Hammond, WRD’s State Bear Biologist. “Wild black bears typically go out of their way to avoid people, so taking simple precautions to avoid providing bears a free meal will allow us to explore and enjoy the outdoors confidently and may help others do the same.”

Georgia has three distinct populations of black bears, in the north Georgia mountains, in central Georgia along the Ocmulgee River, in and around the Okefenokee Swamp in southeast Georgia, and occasionally, anywhere in between.

Let’s Review Some Outdoor BearWise Basics:

Stay Alert : Pay attention to your surroundings. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and enjoy the sounds of nature. More often than not, bears will hear you coming and avoid unnecessarily close interactions.

: Pay attention to your surroundings. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and enjoy the sounds of nature. More often than not, bears will hear you coming and avoid unnecessarily close interactions. Leave No Trash or Food Scraps : Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even harmless items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food.

: Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don’t burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even harmless items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food. Keep Dogs Leashed : Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home.

: Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don’t force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home. Camp Safely : Set up camp away from dense vegetation and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn while cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in a locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree.

: Set up camp away from dense vegetation and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn while cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in a locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. If You Encounter a Black Bear: If you see a bear before it notices you, don’t approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. If the bear continues to approach, stand your ground, wave your arms and yell, throw sticks or rocks, and be prepared to put up an aggressive fight, if necessary, until it leaves. If you are in a group, stay together. If it keeps approaching and you have bear spray, be prepared to use it.

BearWise is the national program of the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies dedicated to helping people live responsibly with bears. BearWise was developed by state bear biologists, is anchored by the website BearWise.org and offers citizens specific, detailed, and high-quality information, engaging education pieces, and more.

For more info, visit BearWise.org.

