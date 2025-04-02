Artsyl Technologies Launches ClaimAction 7.2 with Full Support for the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form

Empowering Dental Practices with AI-Powered Automation for Faster, More Accurate Medical Claims Processing

ClaimAction 7.2 adapts instantly to both 2019 and 2024 ADA forms, automating field recognition, reducing errors, and accelerating reimbursements across mixed-format submissions.” — Artur Vassylyev, President / Dir. of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artsyl Technologies, Inc., a leader in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), is proud to announce the release of ClaimAction 7.2, now fully supporting the new 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form . This latest release reinforces ClaimAction’s position as a powerful end-to-end automation platform for both dental and medical claims processing . With full extraction and validation capabilities for the updated ADA form - including newly added fields critical for dental billing workflows - ClaimAction 7.2 enhances accuracy, accelerates reimbursements, and reduces manual effort for dental practices, medical providers, and insurers alike.“With ClaimAction 7.2, dental offices and claims processors can now keep pace with evolving compliance requirements while eliminating inefficiencies tied to manual entry,” said Artur Vassylyev, President and Director of Engineering at Artsyl Technologies. “Our latest release ensures dental practices can seamlessly transition to the 2024 ADA form and benefit from faster claim approvals, fewer denials, and improved workflow automation—while continuing to deliver robust automation for broader medical claims processing needs.”What’s New in ClaimAction 7.2Full Automation for the Updated 2024 ADA Dental Claim FormClaimAction 7.2 delivers full support for the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form while retaining compatibility with the 2019 version—both of which are still in use and may be submitted interchangeably in 2025. The new form introduces several important additions - Boxes 53a, 39a, 3a, and 11a - without removing any fields from the 2019 version. These changes are designed to close key gaps in dental billing workflows by improving reporting for substitute providers, periodontal history, and insurance routing details.What sets ClaimAction 7.2 apart is its ability to automatically detect which version of the form is submitted - 2019 or 2024 - and intelligently interpret field content based on the correct layout and classification. This eliminates the risk of misreading fields, ensures compliance, and reduces processing errors when dealing with mixed submissions from practices, clearinghouses, or payers.ClaimAction now extracts and validates all fields - including the new additions - with precision, ensuring clean claims, faster reimbursement, and significantly less manual effort.Newly supported or reclassified fields in the 2024 ADA form include:• Box 53a – Locum Tenens Treating Dentist?Accurately identifies substitute dentists to prevent credentialing mismatches and claim denials.• Box 39a – Date of Last Scaling and Root Planing (SRP):Standardizes reporting of periodontal history, supporting timely approval of perio-related procedures.• Box 3a – Payer ID & Box 11a – Other Payer ID:Enables clean and accurate routing of claims by capturing payer ID codes for primary and secondary insurers.By supporting these fields—and automatically distinguishing between form versions - ClaimAction eliminates the need for handwritten workarounds or overlooked remarks. This capability is essential in 2025, as many insurers now require the updated form for reimbursement, while others still accept or process claims using the 2019 version. ClaimAction 7.2 ensures that dental and medical offices remain compliant, improve claims accuracy, and accelerate their revenue cycle - all while reducing administrative burden and manual errors.Smarter Claims Automation Beyond DentalWhile ClaimAction 7.2 delivers robust automation for dental claims, its capabilities extend far beyond the dental space. The platform also supports a wide range of essential medical and insurance claim documents, including:• CMS-1500 (HCFA) for outpatient billing• UB-04 (CMS-1450) for institutional claims• Dental treatment plans and clinical documentation• Medical claims attachmentsBuilt on advanced AI-driven classification and intelligent data extraction, ClaimAction integrates seamlessly with leading practice management systems (PMS), electronic health record platforms, and clearinghouses through its built-in support of 837 EDI data interchange format. This enables healthcare providers, billing teams, and BPOs to automate the entire claims workflow - minimizing manual data entry, enhancing audit readiness, and significantly reducing time-to-payment across both dental and medical claims environments.Faster Workflows, Fewer Errors, Stronger Cash FlowWith ClaimAction, dental and healthcare organizations gain a powerful edge in claims processing through intelligent automation. Key benefits include:• Up to 90% reduction in manual data entry, freeing staff from repetitive administrative tasks• Accelerated reimbursement cycles, improving cash flow and financial visibility• Enhanced claims accuracy, resulting in fewer denials and costly resubmissions• Full compliance with the latest ADA standards, including the 2024 dental claim form updatesBy streamlining documentation and eliminating process bottlenecks, ClaimAction empowers teams to focus on patient care and strategic initiatives - while optimizing revenue cycle performance and driving long-term efficiency.Availability and DemoClaimAction 7.2 is now available. To experience how it automates complex claims processing - including full support for the new 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form - request a personalized live demo today at www.artsyltech.com/demo About Artsyl TechnologiesArtsyl Technologies, Inc. is a trusted leader in Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), committed to eliminating the inefficiencies of manual, error-prone processes through its AI-powered platform, docAlpha. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies - including Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cognitive AI, Machine Learning, Intelligent Data Capture (IDC), OCR/ICR, Business Process Management (BPM), and iPaaS—Artsyl empowers organizations to drive operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and improve cash flow.Artsyl offers a range of vertical solutions tailored to document-centric workflows across industries. These include InvoiceAction for AP automation, OrderAction for sales order processing, and ClaimAction for healthcare and insurance claims. Each solution is designed to eliminate manual tasks, reduce errors, and streamline document-driven operations.ClaimAction, Artsyl’s intelligent solution for medical claims and dental forms processing, uses AI and machine learning to extract and validate claim data with high precision. Supporting documents like the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form, ClaimAction enables healthcare providers, insurance companies, and BPOs to boost efficiency and ensure compliance through automation.To learn more about ClaimAction, visit: www.artsyltech.com/solutions/ClaimAction To explore Artsyl’s full suite of intelligent automation solutions, visit: www.artsyltech.com Experience the future of process automation and payment solutions with Artsyl.

