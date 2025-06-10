Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,484 in the last 365 days.

From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

Please accept my warmest congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.
I appreciate the warm friendship and cooperation between our two countries and I look forward to further developing these valuable relations, both bilaterally and through our work in the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan with peace and prosperity.

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

 

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more