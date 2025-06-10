From Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam

AZERBAIJAN, June 10 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

Please accept my warmest congratulations to you, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day.

I appreciate the warm friendship and cooperation between our two countries and I look forward to further developing these valuable relations, both bilaterally and through our work in the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

May Allah Subhanahu Wata’ala bless Your Excellency with continued good health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan with peace and prosperity.

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam