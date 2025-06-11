NFL Champion McCourty Backs Groundbreaking AI-Powered Reentry Initiative with Essex Sheriff

McCourty and the leadership team Stickball Essex County Sheriff

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new collaborative initiative between Stickball .biz and the Essex County Sheriff's Department launched last month at the Lynn offices of the STAR (Supporting Transitions and Re-Entry) program. This community-focused partnership aims to strengthen reentry pathways for returning citizens through accessible education tools.Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger joined program leaders at the launch, with three-time Super Bowl Champion and criminal justice advocate Devin McCourty participating virtually to emphasize the importance of meaningful second chances for individuals preparing to rejoin their communities.A Commitment to Community-Centered Solutions"This initiative isn't about technology—it's about supporting communities like Lynn and Lawrence," said Sahal Laher, CEO of Stickball.biz. "We build from the bottom up by listening to local needs. Everything is developed collaboratively with community members, and we continuously adapt based on their feedback until we get it right. Then we ensure these tools remain in the community—for life."Bridging Gaps Through Lived Experience"As a member of Stickball's board, I'm proud to support work that creates real pathways to success," said Devin McCourty. "This partnership represents a huge step forward in bridging the gaps between institutions and communities. What makes this approach different is how it centers the voices of people with lived experience to build solutions that actually work. When we provide meaningful tools and genuine opportunities, we strengthen not just individuals but entire neighborhoods and families."Responsive Education Shaped by Community VoicesThe educational platform blends interactive simulations with personalized learning paths to build essential life and workplace skills including job readiness, conflict resolution, and relationship building—all identified as priority needs by community members and program participants.Currently serving 25 participants across STAR locations in Lynn and Lawrence, the program continues to evolve through ongoing community dialogue. Multi-language accessibility ensures the program serves the diverse populations of Essex County."Stickball is more than just a learning tool — it's a platform for our participants to actively shape the program's evolution," said Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger. "As they navigate the scenarios, they're not only acquiring vital skills but also providing valuable feedback to enhance the program for future use in correctional settings."Jessica Oljey, Assistant Superintendent for the Sheriff's Programs Division, added: "We've already witnessed remarkable growth and development among our STAR participants, and their input is helping to build a more impactful Stickball for others."Inclusive Support for All Community MembersThe inclusive design serves individuals of all abilities and backgrounds, reflecting the diversity of Essex County communities. Multiple organizations including correctional programs, schools, community-based organizations, and local employers are participating in the collaborative effort to strengthen reentry support networks.McCourty, who retired from the NFL in 2023 and has consistently advocated for meaningful criminal justice reform, plans to visit STAR program sites this summer to further engage with community members and participants.Media Contact: media@stickball.bizStickball is a leading education technology platform dedicated to promoting financial literacy and workforce readiness. With interactive lessons and personalized guidance, Stickball empowers students and professionals to make informed financial decisions. For more information, visit www.stickball.biz The Essex County Sheriff ’s Department’s top priority is to protect residents in the region from criminal offenders. This is accomplished by:• Housing inmates in a secure and fair manner.• Practicing correctional policies that comply with all local, state and federal laws.• Using innovative correctional approaches that are in accord with the mission.• Informing and educating the public about the department through the media, tours of the facility and public appearances by the sheriff, administrators, K-9 unit and uniformed personnel.• Providing a professional working environment for the staff, which takes into account at all times their welfare, safety and opportunities for professional advancement.• Providing rehabilitation and academic training to offenders while they are incarcerated, so they will not repeat their mistakes once they are released.• Devising and structuring post-release supervision plans for offenders, to assist them in transitioning back into their respective communities.• Partnering with local, state and federal law- enforcement agencies in the development of campaigns and programs that fight crime and promote public-safety initiatives.

