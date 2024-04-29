Everett High School Partners with Stickball for Financial Literacy
Stickball provides a dynamic and immersive platform for students to master financial literacy and workforce readiness skills.
I wish I had somebody come to me in 2010 when I got drafted talking about financial literacy...when I was growing up, we didn't have classes for that or tools like Stickball. Take advantage of it.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everett High School recently hosted a dynamic Financial Literacy Fair in collaboration with Stickball, a prominent education technology platform devoted to fostering financial literacy and workforce readiness. The event, held on April 24th, 2024, showcased the school's dedication to empowering students and the community with crucial financial skills. The event was attended by Senator Sal DiDomenico, Rep. Joseph McGonagle, Superintendent Bill Hart, Principal Dennis Lynch, and former NFL great Devin McCourty.
The fair aimed to educate students on important financial concepts and skills, such as budgeting, saving, and investing, in order to prepare them for their future careers and financial independence. Stickball, known for its innovative and interactive approach to teaching financial literacy, provides an engaging and immersive platform for students to learn from.
Senator Sal DiDomenico expressed his support for the event, stating, "Financial literacy is crucial for our youth to succeed in today's economy. I am proud to see Everett High School partnering with Stickball to educate their students on these important skills." Rep. Joseph McGonagle also commended the school and Stickball for their efforts in promoting financial literacy among students.
Superintendent Bill Hart emphasized the importance of financial literacy in preparing students for the workforce, stating, "We want our students to not only excel academically, but also be equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in their future careers. This fair is a great step towards achieving that goal."
The highlight of the event was the special appearance of Devin McCourty, who shared his personal experiences and insights on the importance of financial literacy. McCourty, who has been a vocal advocate for financial education and serves as an Advisor to Stickball, encouraged students to take advantage of the resources provided by the Everett faculty and the Stickball platform. "I wish I had somebody come to me in 2010 when I got drafted talking about financial literacy...when I was growing up, we didn't have classes for financial literacy or tools like Stickball." Financial education has become increasingly important in today's complex world. Many young adults struggle with managing their finances, leading to long-term consequences such as debt and financial insecurity.
Sahal Laher, Stickball CEO, concluded the session by applauding Superintendent Hart, Principal Dennis Lynch, and the EHS faculty for their partnership and commitment to financial literacy and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset across both faculty and students. “We are proud to collaborate with Everett High School in fostering financial empowerment among the next generation. We are confident that this partnership will help shape a brighter future for the students and the community.”
Stickball will continue to work closely with the Everett community in a partnership with Mayor Carlo DeMaria to provide workforce readiness skills to 300 Everett students during summer internships. The partnership between Stickball and the City of Everett marks a significant step towards empowerment of young adults to navigate different career choices and roles. By providing students with the necessary workforce readiness tools and knowledge, this initiative will prepare them for life after high school. Both Stickball and Everett High are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of students and shaping a financially empowered future.
Stickball is a leading education technology platform dedicated to promoting financial literacy and workforce readiness. With interactive lessons and personalized guidance, Stickball empowers students and professionals to make informed financial decisions. For more information, visit www.stickball.biz.
Everett High School is committed to providing students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for success in an ever-changing world. For more information about Everett High School, visit eh.everettpublicschools.org.
