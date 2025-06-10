Start your job search today

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Bridge My Return (BMR) has simplified the job search and hiring process for the military community—for the jobseeker and the talent seeker.

By leveraging AI and a proprietary algorithm, military jobseekers are matched to specific “live” jobs that fit them—with employers who get them (because they have all been vetted for their “military readiness.”)

A MOS translator captures their military skills. The software translates military skills into civilian skills. And the proprietary algorithm matches Veterans to jobs.

What’s required of the jobseeker? A completed BMR profile—a 20-minute investment. From there, the software works 24/7; members see new matches as new employers and jobs are added to the platform.

The application also automatically produces a professional resume from the completed profile. And candidates can apply to a matched job that interests them with a single click. All at no cost.

For employers, the software delivers quality matches, instantly. The user experience and interface provide for the automation of job importation, a sleek dashboard to manage activities, applicant tracking system integration and a standardized candidate resume.

It’s no longer enough to call Veterans heroes; it’s time to look at them as assets. It’s no longer enough to thank them for their service; it’s time to hire them for their talents. It’s time for a tech-first, user-centric approach that tackles Veteran underemployment.

Members of the military community—including spouses and caregivers—can get started today. Employers interested in hiring military talent can contact BMR.