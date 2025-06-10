Help the City of Hamilton stop illegal graffiti: See it, Report it!

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton has launched a new awareness campaign to tackle illegal graffiti as part of its continued commitment to community safety, beautification, and well-being. The campaign focuses on removing and preventing unauthorized graffiti and encouraging residents to get involved. It also supports the City’s broader downtown revitalization goals and aligns with the Clean & Green Strategy.

“Illegal graffiti affects how our neighbourhoods look and feel. Cleaning it up takes resources that could be used for parks, roads and other service improvements we value,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “By working together to clean up our beautiful city, we can help keep our shared spaces safe and welcoming for all.”

See it? Report it!

One of the best ways to stop illegal graffiti is to remove it quickly. The City encourages residents to report illegal graffiti in their neighbourhoods:

Everyone has a role to play in keeping our city clean, but safety comes first. If you see someone creating illegal graffiti, please do not approach them – report it instead.

Illegal graffiti on private property

Graffiti on private property is the owner's responsibility, as outlined in the City’s Yard Maintenance By-law.

Commercial property owners in designated areas can apply for a City grant to help cover the cost of graffiti removal through the updated Commercial District Revitalization Grant Program.

Illegal graffiti in public spaces and on City facilities

The City has committed to being responsive and preserving our public spaces by removing illegal graffiti within 72 hours.

Illegal graffiti on public property is removed by City staff, approved contractors or in partnership with public volunteers. The goal is to remove illegal graffiti as quickly as possible and restore the space, showing that the area is cared for and helping prevent future graffiti.

“The City of Hamilton is committed to addressing illegal graffiti that affects local businesses and our community’s sense of beauty and well-being,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “A clean, welcoming environment fosters community pride and encourages everyone to take responsibility for our shared spaces. These efforts also support downtown revitalization and align with the goals of the City’s Clean & Green Strategy.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve transparency and accountability, the City will launch an online dashboard later this year. It will display graffiti-related trends, response times, and high-activity areas.

Quick Facts: