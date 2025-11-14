Update to RSV Prevention Program - Abrysvo™ Available for Adults 60+ and Pregnant Individuals

This memo follows our September 29th, 2025 communication regarding the RSV Prevention Program, in which Hamilton Public Health advised that for those that meet the required eligibility, Arexvy be used for older adults 60+ and that Abrysvo™ be reserved for pregnant individuals.

We are pleased to inform you that the Ministry has advised us that Abrysvo™ is now available for use in both older adults aged 60+ as well as pregnant individuals.

When placing an order, please note that if you select Arexv, we will fulfil your request based on the doses currently available in our vaccine inventory. If we do not have sufficient supply of Arexvy to fulfil your order, you will be provided with Abrysvo™.

As a reminder, if an individual has previously received a dose of RSV vaccine, they do not need to receive another dose this season, as booster doses are not currently recommended.

To place an order, please complete the attached order form and submit by email to [email protected] or by fax to 905-546-3472.

When ordering, please allow 24-48 hours for processing and ensure that you attach 4 weeks of refrigerator temperatures.

