City breaks ground on Macassa Lodge Redevelopment

Redevelopment expands long-term care capacity and modernizes resident spaces

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton, with support from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, has officially broken ground on the Macassa Lodge Redevelopment Project, a $61.4 million investment that will expand and modernize one of the City’s two long-term care homes.

As Hamilton’s population ages, the demand for long-term care continues to grow. Many residents wish to remain at home as they age, but for thousands of seniors and their families, access to quality long-term care is essential. The Macassa Lodge redevelopment will help meet this need by adding capacity and improving the comfort, safety and accessibility of resident spaces.

“Our government is improving long-term care by building more homes, hiring more staff, and protecting those who reside in them,” said Dawn Gallagher Murphy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care. “Today marks a significant milestone for the City of Hamilton. Once construction is complete, 64 residents will have a new home where they can receive the care they need, when they need it.”

“Today’s groundbreaking marks an important milestone for Hamiltonians,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “The redevelopment of Macassa Lodge will ensure that our seniors continue to receive compassionate, high-quality care in a safe, modern environment. This investment reflects our city’s commitment to building inclusive, supportive communities where people can age successfully with dignity and respect.”

The project includes a new B-Wing expansion that will add 64 modern long-term care beds. This includes 20 new beds and 44 redeveloped beds, helping to ease wait times and allow more residents to receive care close to home. When completed in 2026, the renewed facility will provide a state-of-the-art, energy efficient environment built to meet the latest Ministry of Long-Term Care design standards.

“The Macassa Lodge Redevelopment Project reflects how thoughtful planning, strong partnerships, and community investment can make a lasting difference in people’s lives,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “This expansion will modernize our facilities, enhance quality of care, and strengthen Hamilton’s long-term care system for years to come.”

Funded through a combination of provincial support, development charges and City capital funding, the project is being delivered by the City’s Healthy and Safe Communities Department and Public Works Department, with construction managed by Pomerleau Inc. and architectural design by Salter Pilon Architecture Inc.

The redevelopment aligns with the City’s vision to be the best place to raise a child and age successfully and demonstrates the City’s continued commitment to providing high quality, cost-conscious public services that contribute to a healthy, safe and prosperous community. When complete, the new B-Wing expansion will also support additional full-time and part-time staff positions to enhance resident care, services and programming.

Quick Facts:

Total investment: $61.4 million

New and redeveloped beds: 64 total (20 new + 44 redeveloped)

Expected completion: Fall 2026

Construction managed by Pomerleau Inc.

Designed by Salter Pilon Architecture Inc.

Supported through funding from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, development changes and City capital financing

About Macassa Lodge

Macassa Lodge is a municipally operated long-term care home that provides quality, resident-centred care to older adults in Hamilton. The Lodge is committed to supporting residents in living their best lives through person-focused programs, compassionate care and a strong sense of community. Learn more at hamilton.ca/MacassaRedevelopment